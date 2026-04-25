Graves-Hume Public Library May events

The Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota is hosting events for kids, teens, adults and families in May. (Scott Anderson)

Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota is offering a variety of programs throughout May for children, teens, adults and families.

Registration is encouraged for all events.

To register, call the library at 815-538-5142.

Children’s Programs

Shake, Rattle, & Read will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 20, and at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 and Thursday, May 28. The program includes books, music and play. This event is for caregivers and children up to age two. Siblings are welcomed.

Small Fries will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6. The program involves story, movement and fun for children ages 3 to kindergarten.

LEGO Club will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. The program encourages participants from grades 1-8 to be creative and build LEGOs with friends.

Chapter Crew will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. The program is an introduction to chapter books with play and movement incorporated for children in first grade and older.

Teen Programs

Tweens Make and Take Craft begins Monday, May 4 with pick-up and lasts until supplies run out. Come to the library and grab an animal planter craft. There are six different animals you could potentially receive.

Tweens Mental Health Bags begins Monday, May 4 with pick-up and lasts until supplies run out. Tweens in grades 5-8 are welcome to stop in and ask for a Mental Health Bag at the front desk. This bag has a few little surprises to give Tweens a little boost of happiness as part of Mental Health Awareness month.

Tweens Read will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. The monthly book club is for children in grades 5-8.

Tween Board Game Night will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. Stop in, unplug and play some board games in this program is for children in grades 5-8.

Tween Video Game Night is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. Children in grades 5-12 are invited to come play video games.

Family Program

Capone’s Vault: The Real Story of the Biggest Disaster in Television History will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

Best-selling author and historian William Elliot Hazelgrove will talk about his newly-published book, which leads us into Capone’s Vault, one of the most bizarre moments on live television.

What was meant to be a comeback for journalist Geraldo Rivera instead turned into a crazy night that has defined live television ever since.

This is a wild and captivating true story for readers both new to the mystery and those ready to relive that unforgettable broadcast.

Adult Programs

3rd Tuesday Book Club will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19. Patrons will discuss the book “The Inheritance of Orquidea Divina” by Zoraida Cordova.

M.A.S.S. will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, and feature the movie “Last Rodeo with Neal McDonough”.