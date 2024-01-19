Newman’s Lucas Simpson breaks school record with 47 points: SVM area roundup for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

Boys basketball

Newman 68, Bureau Valley 61: At Manlius, Lucas Simpson scored a school record 47 points to lift the Comets over the Storm on Thursday.

The previous record of 45 points was set by Simpson in a Dec. 30, 2023, game against Orion. This was the senior’s fourth 40-plus-point game this season.

Garret Matznick and Evan Bushman added six points each for Newman.

Bureau Valley was led by Landon Hulsing with 30 points and Corban Chhim with 17 points.

Polo 60, Forreston 46: At Forreston, the Marcos outscored the Cardinals 36-21 in the second half to secure an NUIC South win.

Polo was led by Brock Soltow with 24 points, Gus Mumford with 14 points and Carter Merdian with 12 points.

Forreston was led by Kendall Erdmann with 21 points and Mickey Probst with eight points.

Fulton 75, Ashton-Franklin Center 34: At Fulton, the Steamers raced to a 28-8 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Raiders.

Fulton was led by Landen Leu with 19 points, and Baylen Damhoff and Jimmy Crimmins with 17 points each.

Aaron Lester paced AFC with nine points.

Girls basketball

Bureau Valley 58, Newman 55: At Manlius, Kate Salisbury scored 19 points to lead the Storm past the Comets.

Newman was led by Jess Johns with 19 points and 21 rebounds; Lucy Oetting with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals; Brooklyn Smith with 11 points and four steals; and Madison Duhon with eight points and three rebounds.

Johns surpassed 1,000 career points in the game.

Riverdale 49, Morrison 45: At Morrison, the Fillies fell behind 20-13 in the first quarter and couldn’t quite complete a comeback.

Morrison was led by Camryn Veltrop with 22 points and Kaylee Pruis with 14 points.

Wrestling

Oregon triangular: At Oregon, Oregon, Dixon and Rock Falls competed in a three-team event.

Dixon defeated Rock Falls 51-24 and topped Oregon 48-21.

Oregon beat Rock Falls 48-31.

Against Rock Falls, Dixon’s Jayden Weidman (144) and Steven Kitzman (175) won by pin, Gavin Kramer (132) took a 9-6 decision, Konner Koehler (157) took a 5-3 decision, and Jayce Kastner (165) took a 3-0 decision for the contested wins.

Against Oregon, Dixon’s Ayden Rowley (120), Kramer (132), James Simpson (138), Weidman (144) and Will Howell (215) won by pin, Cade Hey (150) took a 12-3 major decision, Kastner (165) took a 3-0 decision, Kitzman (175) won 15-0 by technical fall for the contested wins.

Against Oregon, Rock Falls’ Josiah Tarbill (120), Logan Thome (126) and Logan Williamson (138) won by pin, Adan Oquendo (132) took a 12-4 major decision, and Korbin Oligney (150) took an 8-6 decision for the contested wins.

Against Dixon, Rock Falls’ Tarbill (120), Thome (126), Williamson (138) and Jacob Hosler (285) won by pin for the contested wins.

Against Dixon, Oregon’s Nelson Benesh (113) took a 5-2 decision, Preston LaBay (126) took a 10-9 decision, Quentin Berry (190) took a 6-5 decision, and Anthony Bauer (157) and Seth Rote (215) both won by pin.

Against Rock Falls, Oregon’s Jakobi Donegan (144), Bauer (157), Jackson Glendenning (165), Andrew Young (175) and Briggs Sellers (285) won by pin for the contested wins.

Newman goes 2-0 at Sherrard triangular: At Sherrard, the Comets beat Mendota 66-6 and Sherrard 42-27.

Against Mendota, Blair Grennan (106), Brady Grennan (132), Collin Messer (138), Briar Ivey (144), Carter Rude (150), Matthew Blackert (175), Quinten Williams (190), Jacob Newberry (215) and Nik Nardini (285) won by pin for Newman’s contested wins.

Against Sherrard, Rude (144), Daniel Kelly (165), Caleb Donna (175) and Nardini (215) won by pin, Brady Grennan (132) won 19-6, Ivey (138) won 16-0 and Newberry (190) won 11-7.

Boys swimming

Sterling 95, Moline 79: At Moline, the Golden Warriors won six events en route to a Western Big 6 win over the Maroons.

Sterling’s Patrick Riley, Conner Porter, Peter Garland and Denver Sandrock won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:55.65.

Porter won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.06, Garland won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.76 seconds, and Sandrock won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.72 seconds.

Riley won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:14.39 and also won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.33.

Girls bowling

Sterling 3,056, Moline 2,561: At Highland Park Bowl in Moline, freshman Sarah Doughty rolled her fourth 725 series of the season to lead the Golden Warriors over the Maroons.

The win improved Sterling to 9-1.