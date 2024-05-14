Crystal Lake man found dead after going missing, another man charged with murder

Douglas Ottesen of Pingree Grove, charged with murder in May 2024 in the death of Crystal Lake resident James Cromwell. (Photo provided by Kane County Sheriff's Office)

A Crystal Lake man has been found dead on a property Hampshire Township, and another man has been charged with murder in his death, authorities said.

Authorities said Crystal Lake police initiated an investigation on April 4 into a man who had been reported missing from a local residence. The probe “indicated that the circumstances surrounding the incident may by criminal in nature,” according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

More than a month later, that led to searches of two properties in Kane County, one in Pingree Grove and one along Route 72 in Hampshire Township. At the latter address, Crystal Lake police discovered the remains of James Cromwell, 57, the news release said; an autopsy later determined he had died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Douglas Ottesen, who lives at the Pingree Grove address that police searched in the 600 block of North Falls Circle, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon and ammunition by a felon and concealment of a homicide, according to the release, citing Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, Crystal Lake police Chief James Black and Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.

Check back for updates on this developing story.