Heavy police presence reported in McHenry

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office asked residents to avoid the area of Prairie Avenue in McHenry due to “heavy police activity.”

The sheriff’s office posted the request about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday on its social media channels but did not elaborate on why a police presence was in the area.

According to a 9:45 a.m. alert from the McHenry Police Department, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is “conducting an operation in the 5000 block of Prairie Avenue.”

The McHenry police alert said there was no danger to the public and the situation is contained to a single residence.

