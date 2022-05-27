Boys track & field: Four individuals, two relay teams advance to 1A state finals

Erie-Prophetstown's Braxton Froeliger competes in the long jump at the Class 1A Erie Sectional on May 19. Froeliger finished ninth in the event at the IHSA Class 1A Track & Field State Meet on Thursday in Charleston, qualifying for the state finals. Panthers teammates Trevor Cobo (high jump) and Parker Holdorf (pole vault) also advanced to the finals during Thursday's prelims. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)