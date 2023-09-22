SVM area roundup for Thursday, Sept. 21: Fulton takes 2nd at NUIC boys golf tourney

Boys golf
NUIC Tournament: At Woodbine Bend Golf Course, River Ridge/Scales Mound won the 15-team boys event with a 320 score. Fulton placed second with a 328, Forreston took third with a 349, Eastland/Milledgeville secured sixth with a 378, West Carroll finished 12th with a 462, Amboy nabbed 14th with a 494 and short-handed Polo came in 15th with a 546.
RR/SM’s Thomas Hereau was the medalist with a 78, defeating Galena’s Connor Glasgow in a two-hole playoff for the honor.
Fulton’s Owen Van Zuiden finished fourth with a 79. Also for the Steamers, Zach Winkel shot an 82 for eighth, Dawson Price fired an 83 for 10th, Jacob Voss carded an 84 for 11th, and Brady Read tallied an 86 for 13th.
Forreston’s Kaden Brown took third with a 79, while teammate Kendall Erdmann tied for 15th with an 88. Daylen Rahn fired an 89 for an 18th-place Cardinals’ finish.
Eastland/Milledgeville was led by Camron Huber with a 93.
Amboy was led by Carson Barlow with a 95.
Polo was led by Jackson Willis with a 111.
West Carroll was led by Thomas Krontz with a 102.
Riverdale 143, Moline 147: At Byron Hills Golf Course, the Rams edged the Maroons in a nonconference dual meet.
Aidan Dorathy shot a 34, Braden Janicki fired a 35, Mason Smyser tallied a 36 and Blake Sutton added a 38 as Riverdale finished undefeated in duals.
Moline’s Isaac Rumler was the medalist with a 33.
Girls golf
NUIC Tournament: At Woodbine Bend Golf Course, 35 golfers and 12 teams competed in a conference showdown.
Forreston’s Aspen McGlynn shot a 105 to place fifth.
Eastland/Milledgeville’s Belle Lego and Jaden Brower each fired a 110 to finish in a five-way tie for ninth. West Carroll’s Karissa Andrews and Forreston’s Hannah Harvey also tallied a 110.
Alivia Schmidt led Polo with a 123 and Emma Dinges led Amboy with a 125.
Lena-Winslow/Pearl City’s Marley Joseph was the medalist with a 98.
Girls volleyball
Fulton 2, Amboy 0: At Fulton, the Steamers defeated the Clippers 25-8, 25-6.
Leaders for Fulton were Miraya Pessman with six kills, seven digs and nine assists; Brooklyn Brennan with seven kills, 10 assists and six digs; Reese Dykstra with six kills and four digs; and Ava Bowen with seven kills.