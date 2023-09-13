SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 12: Newman volleyball, Dixon girls tennis pick up wins

Girls volleyball
Newman 2, Mendota 0: At Mendota, the Comets defeated the Trojans 25-20, 25-14 in a nonconference match.
Leaders for Newman were Jess Johns with 11 kills and 12 digs, Kennedy Rowzee with seven kills and four blocks, Molly Olson with 21 assists and four digs, and Sophia Ely with seven digs.
The Comets are now 12-2 overall.
Fulton 2, Eastland 0: At Lanark, the Steamers defeated the Cougars 25-23, 25-23 in an NUIC South match.
Leaders for Fulton were Miraya Pessman with eight kills, eight assists and seven digs, Brooklyn Brennan with 15 assists, six kills and four digs, and Resse Germann with 11 digs.
Eastland was led by Trixie Carroll with 13 kills and seven digs, Olivia Klinefelter with six kills and nine digs, Jenica Stoner with 21 assists, and Morgan McCullough and Ava Parker with seven digs apiece.
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Morrison 1: At Morrison, the Panthers defeated the Mustangs 25-27, 25-14, 25-12 in a Three Rivers West match.
Leaders for Erie-Prophetstown were Lauren Abbott with 10 kills and five blocks, Jamie Neumiller with 14 digs and three aces, Kallie Wisely with 10 kills, and Kennedy Buck with 30 assists, eight digs and three blocks.
Forreston 2, Milledgeville 1: At Milledgeville, the Cardinals defeated the Missiles 25-21, 23-25, 25-21 in an NUIC South match.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Kendra Kingsby with 10 kills, eight digs and two aces, Hannah Foster with eight kills and 12 digs, Maliah Grenoble with 25 assists and four digs, and Macey Shryver with nine kills. Kendra Hutchison added 11 digs for the Missiles.
Orangeville 2, Polo 1: At Orangeville, the Broncos defeated the Marcos 18-25, 25-18, 25-19.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with 18 kills and 13 digs, Madison Glawe with 25 digs, Courtney Grobe with 24 digs and three aces, and Ellie Wells with 16 assists. Camrynn Jones added 14 assists.
Ashton-Franklin Center 2, Amboy 0: At Ashton, the Raiders defeated the Clippers 25-22, 25-15 in an NUIC South match.
Ashton-Franklin Center was led by Mallory Coffman with seven kills, Audree Dorn with nine digs and four kills, Brianna Gonnerman with nine digs and Taylor Jahn with four aces.
Bureau Valley 2, Princeton 1: At Bureau Valley, the Storm defeated the Tigers 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 in a Three Rivers East match.
Princeton was led by Natasha Faber-Fox with 27 assists, 14 points and seven digs, Miyah Fox with 21 digs, and Keighley Davis and Ellie Harp with eight kills apiece.
Boys golf
Rock Falls 162, Genoa-Kingston 179: At Swanhills Golf Course in Belvidere, the Rockets took down the Cogs in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Rock Falls’ Carter Dillon, Conner Porter and Brody Van Weelden finished in a four-way tie for medalist honors with a 39, tying G-K’s Landen Ritchie. Jayce Eriks chipped in a 45 for the Rockets.
Riverdale triangular: At Port Byron, Riverdale won the three-team event with a 152 score. Newman finished second with 169, and Rockridge took third with 185.
The Comets’ Logan Palmer was the medalist with a 34, while Chase Decker shot a 42, Garet Wolfe tallied a 46, and Liam Nicklaus added a 47.
Riverdale’s Aidan Dorathy and Mason Smyser were co-runners-up with 36s. Blake Sutton shot a 39, and Braden Janicki added a 41 for the Rams.
Oregon 173, West Carroll 226: At Sandburr Run in Thomson, the Hawks defeated the Thunder in a nonconference dual meet.
Oregon’s Kylar Early, Jackson Messenger and Nole Campos finished in a three-way tie for medalist honors with 43s, while Brogan Wilkinson added a 44.
West Carroll was led by Thomas Krontz with a 51, Wilson Bressler with a 55, Max Knuth with a 56 and Parker Whiting with a 64.
Fulton 147, Stockton 165: At Fulton Country Club, the Steamers defeated the Blackhawks in an NUIC crossover matchup.
Fulton’s Jacob Voss shot a 2-under-par 34 for medalist honors, while teammate Zach Winkel carded a 35 for the runner-up finish. Brady Read and Owen Van Zuiden chipped in 39s as the Steamers improved to 13-0.
Jared Dvorak paced Stockton with a 38.
NUIC triangular: At Sunset Golf Course in Mt. Morris, River Ridge won the three-team event with a 160 score. Forreston placed second with 166, and Amboy took third with 245.
The Cardinals’ Kaden Brown shot a 37 for medalist honors, while co-runner-up Kaden Ganz fired a 39, Daylen Rahn chipped in a 44, and Kendall Erdmann and Darin Greenfield added a pair of 46s.
The Clippers were led by Carson Barlow with a 51, Gage Mumm with a 59, Jason Dickinson with a 66 and Atticus Horner with a 69.
Erie-Prophetstown 189, Orion 200: At Prophet Hills Country Club, the Panthers defeated the Chargers in a Three Rivers West matchup.
Erie-Prophetstown was led by medalist Blake Geuns’ 43 and co-runner-up Caden VanHorn’s 44. Sawyer Copeland shot a 50, and Colin Ashdown added a 52 for the Panthers.
Girls golf
Sterling 222, La Salle-Peru 234: At Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club, the Golden Warriors defeated the Cavaliers in a nonconference dual meet.
La Salle-Peru’s Allie Thome was the medalist with a 43.
Runner-up Emily Schwingle shot a 49 to lead Sterling, while Brinley Francis tallied a 55, Carmen Camacho totaled a 56, and Rileigh Wren added a 62.
Oregon 193, West Carroll 244: At Sandburr Run in Thomson, the Hawks defeated the Thunder in a nonconference dual meet.
Oregon was led by medalist Aniyah Sarver’s 43 and runner-up Sarah Eckardt’s 45. Emma Schlichtmann chipped in a 50, and Hailey-Jane Becker carded a 55 for the Hawks.
Corinne Krontz paced West Carroll with a 55, while Karissa Andrews shot a 56, Caitlin Nolte tallied a 66, and Riley Runions added a 67.
Girls tennis
Dixon 5, Mendota 0: At Mendota, the Duchesses improved to 12-1 with a sweep of the Trojans.
At No. 1 singles, Grace Ferguson defeated Natalia Salinas 6-0, 6-1, while at No. 2 singles, Addison Arjes topped Lauren Holland 6-0, 6-0.
Leah Stees and Arielle Tefiuku won at No. 1 doubles, beating Ella Lewis and Leah Stamberger 6-1, 6-1, and Brooklyn Arjes and Rachel Lance prevailed at No. 2 doubles, downing Kylie Goldblatt and Lidia Hernandez 6-2, 6-0. Siena Kemmeren and Lily Herrera completed the doubles sweep in the No. 3 slot, defeating Lily Bokus and Ava Beetz 6-1, 6-1.
Late girls swimming result from Monday
Clinton 84, Morrison 51: The Morrison Fillies co-op won four events in a 33-point loss to the River Queens.
Keira Ary won the 200 freestyle in 2:56.67 and the 100 butterfly in 1:46.13, while Mara Ary won the 100 backstroke in 1:28.41, and Ally Richards won the 200 IM in 2:54.66.