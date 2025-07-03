Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jim Grot on upcoming SVCC trips

Jeff Hinton of Tampico poses with his diploma Friday, May 9, 2025, at Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 3 featured Sauk Valley Community College Marketing Director Jim Grot discussing some upcoming trips planned through the college, open to the public.

Trips include: Chicago on July 27 by motor coach to see the live musical “Beauty And The Beast” and a preview of an extended trip to Spain in 2026 on September 4 along with a free offering at the college, “Welding For Veterans” allowing those in the military to learn the welding trade for a possible career.

