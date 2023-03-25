SVM area roundup: Newman baseball, Rock Falls softball both win

The Newman baseball team scored seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away for a 13-3 victory in five innings over former Three Rivers rival Amboy on Friday in Sterling.
Brendan Tunink singled, homered, scored twice and drove in four runs for the Comets (2-2), while Kyle Wolfe singled twice, doubled, scored twice and added an RBI. Garret Matznick drove in a run and scored three times, and Jaesen Johns, Isaiah Williams, Hayden Witt and Tate Downs all added RBIs as Newman scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second.
Johns gave up three runs (two earned) and two hits in three innings, striking out six and walking four. Wolfe allowed two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in two shutout innings of relief.
Jackson Rogers doubled and drove in a run for the Clippers, while Charlie Dickinson had two hits and Tucker Lindenmeyer had a hit and scored a run. Landon Montavon also scored for Amboy, which led 1-0 after the top of the first, then scored twice in the third to cut it to 6-3.
Rogers allowed six runs and five hits in three innings, with three strikeouts and six walks. Hayden Wittenauer gave up seven runs and three hits in an inning of relief, walking five.
Milledgeville 16, West Carroll 1, 4 inn.: Connor Nye had a perfect game through three innings as the Missiles rolled to an NUIC crossover win at MillWheel Park.
Nye finished with a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two, and he also drove in a run at the plate. Karter Livengood doubled, tripled, scored three runs and drove in three more, and Spencer Nye and Wyatt Meiners also had three RBIs each for Milledgeville. Bryson Wiersema had a single, double, three runs and an RBI, and Evan Schenck, Tristan Green and Jace Urish added RBIs; Schenk, Urish and Bryce McKenna all scored twice.
Caleb Good had the lone hit and drove in the only run for West Carroll.
AFC 11, Hiawatha 1, 5 inn.: The Raiders blew open their home game with six runs in the fourth inning, then finished it via the run rule with two more in the fifth.
Griffin Bushman drove in three runs, Austin June added two RBIs, and Carson Rueff had two hits and an RBI for AFC. Jordan Harris scored three runs, Aaron Lester scored twice and drove in a run, and Brock Lehman had a double and an RBI. Caleb Thomas also drove in a run.
Rueff allowed one unearned run and two hits in a complete game, striking out eight and walking four.
Harlem 8, Forreston 6: The Cardinals trailed 8-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, and a late rally fell short in a nonconference game at home.
Carson Akins doubled and drove in two runs, Alec Schoonhoven doubled and had an RBI, and Ayden Book and Alex Ryia also drove in runs for Forreston. Owen Greenfield scored twice, and also allowed five runs (three earned) and six hits in three innings pitched, with two strikeouts and three walks.
Brendan Greenfield started on the mound and gave up three runs and five hits in two innings, with five strikeouts and one walk. Akins struck out three in two hitless, scoreless innings of relief to close out the contest.
Softball
Rock Falls 9, LaSalle-Peru 5: The Rockets scored three runs in the third inning and added five in the fifth in a nonconference win on the road.
Abby Whiles, Rylee Johnson and Olivia Osborne all homered, and Katie Thatcher ripped a double among her three hits for Rock Falls (2-0). Whiles had two hits and two RBIs, Johnson also drove in two runs, and Zoe Morgan had two hits and an RBI. Brooke Howard ripped three hits and scored three times, and Savannah Fritz also drove in a run for the Rockets.
Thatcher gave up five runs and 10 hits in a complete game, striking out 11 without a walk.
Marengo 11, Oregon 0: The Hawks (3-1) got two hits each from Reilee Suter and Laila Anderson in a nonconference loss.
Morrison 3, Bureau Valley 2: The Fillies scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win over the Storm in a Three Rivers crossover contest.
Bella Duncan had two RBIs, and Kiyah Wolber ripped a triple for Morrison. Jordan Eads gave up two runs and three hits, striking out 10 and walking just one.
Madison Smith went the distance for Bureau Valley, allowing three runs and four hits, striking out nine without a walk.
Milledgeville 16, West Carroll 6, 5 inn.: The Missiles scored six runs in the third inning and eight in the fourth of a run-rule NUIC crossover win at MillWheel Park.
Addison Janssen had two hits, two runs and three RBIs, and Marissa Sturrup drove in a pair of runs for Milledgeville. Emma Foster had a single, double, three runs and an RBI, while Kendra Kingsby, Kendra Hutchison, Lilianna Smith and Makayla Meier each had two runs scored and an RBI. Loren Meiners and Brinley Hackbarth also drove in runs for the Missiles.
Sturrup allowed six run (three earned) and five hits in five innings, striking out six and walking seven.
Lacey Eissens led West Carroll with three RBIs and also scored twice, as did Abbey Skiles. Addyson Hartman drove in a pair of runs, and Kendal Asay and Aubrey Wurster also scored for the Thunder. Domynique Lego and Hartman each allowed eight runs and four hits in the circle.
Ridgewood 5, Fulton 0: The Steamers did not get a hit in a nonconference loss at Drives Park.
Brooklyn Brennan allowed five runs (two earned) and four hits in five innings, with two strikeouts and one walk for Fulton. Addison Hartman had two strikeouts in two innings of scoreless, hitless relief.
Mya Brown had 16 strikeouts and one walk in the no-hitter for Ridgewood.
Forreston splits on road: The Cardinals played a pair of games in Knoxville, losing the opener 2-1 but bouncing back for a 4-2 win in the nightcap.
A fifth-inning error opened the door for two runs in Game 1, and starter Aubrey Sanders pitched just one inning before leaving after taking a line drive off her shin. Alaina Miller came on and allowed two runs and six hits in five innings, with three strikeouts and one walk. Jenna Greenfield and Neveah Houston both doubled, and Houston drove in the run for Forreston.
Rylee Broshous picked up the win in her first varsity start in the circle in Game 2, and Haley Greenfield drove in a pair of runs. Brooke Boettner added a double for the Cardinals.