SVM area roundup: Rock Falls girls win on road; Sterling girls fall in Moline

The Rock Falls girls basketball team went on the road Thursday night and defeated Freeport 58-52 in a nonconference game.
The Rockets (16-12) used a 20-7 second-quarter surge to take a 30-18 lead by halftime, then held on after the Pretzels outscored them 18-12 in the fourth.
Emily Lego led Rock Falls with 12 points, and Brooke Howard added 11. Jacee Sigel and Rylee Johnson both had nine points; Sigel hit three 3-pointers. Claire Bickett added eight points, and Katie Thatcher scored seven for the Rockets.
Raniyah Shirley hit three 3s and led the Pretzels with 19 points. Taylor Griffin scored 12 points, and Lexi Lacy and Mekaeyana Walker-Castle each added nine.
Moline 52, Sterling 44: The Golden Warriors trailed just 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter of a Western Big 6 game at Wharton Fieldhouse, but the Maroons closed the game with an 18-12 scoring edge in the final eight minutes.
Kathryn Rowzee scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the second half for Sterling (3-23, 0-12 WB6), and Olivia Melcher added 12 points as eight different Warriors scored.
Malaysia Jones-Collier had 13 of her game-high 16 points after halftime, and Samantha Veto finished with 15 points for Moline.
Oregon 67, North Boone 53: The Hawks picked up their first Big Northern win of the season at the Blackhawk Center, outscoring the Vikings 19-11 in the third quarter and 23-17 in the fourth after the teams went into halftime tied at 25.
Hadley Lutz hit three 3-pointers and led all scorers with 29 points for Oregon (12-17, 1-8 BNC). Mariah Drake added a pair of 3s and had 18 points.
Abigael Haacker led North Boone with 15 points, Payten Turley scored 13, and Mattison McCartney added 11.
Morrison 56, Orion 24: The Fillies led 11-0 after the opening quarter, then used a 22-13 second-quarter surge to take a 33-13 lead by halftime on their way to a Three Rivers West road win.
Shelby Veltrop scored 17 points to pace Morrison (20-8, 8-3 TRAC West), which led 48-19 through three periods. Camryn Veltrop had 13 points, and Jordan Eads added 11.
Miriam Clarke’s seven points led Orion.
Rockridge 38, Erie-Prophetstown 25: The Panthers were held scoreless in the first quarter of a Three Rivers West loss on the road.
Kennedy Buck’s six points paced Erie-Prophetstown, which trailed 12-0 after one quarter, 17-9 at halftime, and 25-19 through three periods. Sydney Schwartz hit a 3-pointer and finished with five points for the Panthers.
Chloe Strachan led all scorers with 17 points for the Rockets, and Cierra Bush added 13.
Boys basketball
Forreston 55, Amboy 43: The Cardinals led 30-18 by halftime in an NUIC South win over the visiting Clippers.
Owen Greenfield scored 17 points to pace Forreston, while Brendan Greenfield added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kendall Erdmann had nine points, and Brock Smith and Payton Encheff both chipped in seven for the Cardinals.
Kyler McNinch led Amboy with 13 points, Troy Anderson scored 10, and Eddie Jones added eight. Brody Christofferson hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Milledgeville 46, Polo 30: The Missiles topped the Marcos in an NUIC South rivalry game in Milledgeville.
Girls bowling
Oregon 2,916, Mendota 2,621: The Hawks ended the regular season 12-3 with a win on the road, winning the last two games by wide margins after a one-pin loss in Game 1.
Ava Wight led Oregon with a 592 series and 221 high game, while Trinity Hultquist had a 560 series and a 203 high game. Mackenzie Alford rolled a 478 series, Kendra Ehrler added a 475, Kylie Krug had a 450, and Ahren Howey chipped in a 361.
Karli Miars paced the Trojans with a 501 series and 199 high game.
Men’s basketball
Sauk Valley 99, Black Hawk 79: The Skyhawks won for the third time in their last four games, taking an Arrowhead Conference road contest.
Atem Agot and Andre Brandon both had double-doubles for Sauk Valley (12-11, 4-3 Arrowhead), with Agot scoring 27 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, and Brandon finishing with 18 points and 12 boards. Devon House had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Johnson hit three 3-pointers for nine points.
Riek Riek had six points and eight rebounds, Davin Johnson-Fields finished with six points and seven boards, and LA Fayne and Jake Gaither both scored five points for the Skyhawks; Fayne dished eight assists, and Gaither added four rebounds and four assists. Devares Whitaker chipped in four points and nine assists for Sauk.