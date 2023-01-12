SVM area roundup: Rock Falls girls win on the road, Dixon wrestling dominates Genoa-Kingston

The Rock Falls girls basketball team jumped out to a 12-point first-quarter lead, then held Riverdale to two points in the third quarter on its way to a 44-21 win in Port Byron on Wednesday night.
Brooke Howard led the Rockets with 14 points, Emily Lego scored nine points and Claire Bickett added six points.
Kenadie Willemkens paced the Rams with five points.
Boys basketball
Fulton 65, Eastland 39: The Steamers rolled to a 42-13 halftime lead, then held off a late Cougars charge to win their sixth straight game.
Baylen Damhoff scored at least 30 points for the second straight game, pouring in 32 to lead Fulton (11-6, 3-0 NUIC South).
Reed Owen scored 11 points and Ethan Price added 10 points for the Steamers.
Parker Krogman and Kessler led Eastland with nine and eight points.
Milledgeville 46, Polo 28: The Missiles built a 23-12 halftime lead, then finished off the Marcos with a 13-6 fourth-quarter run.
Khrystiyan Dunn scored 11 points to lead Milledgeville, and Connor Nye and Bryce Aude added eight points each.
Brock Soltow led Polo with eight points, while Carter Merdian and Carson Jones added seven points apiece.
Forreston 41, Amboy 35: The Cardinals pulled ahead with an 11-6 third-quarter run, then outscored the Clippers by one point in the fourth quarter to seal the NUIC win.
Leading Forreston were Payton Encheff with 13 points, Owen Greenfield with nine points, and Xavier Goeddeke and Niko Valenzuela with six points each.
Eddie Jones scored 20 points with three 3s to lead Amboy, while Wes Wilson added seven points.
Galena 71, Ashton-Franklin Center 30: The Pirates jumped out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead, then ran away from the Raiders with 43 points over the next two quarters.
Leaders for Ashton-Franklin Center were Carson Rueff with 10 points and Lane Koning with nine points.
Connor Glasgow scored 22 points to lead Galena, while Kaden Hauber chipped in 16 points.
Wrestling
Dixon 73, Genoa-Kingston 3: The Dukes won five contested matches and eight by forfeit to top the Cogs at Genoa.
Ayden Rowley (113) took a 6-2 decision against S. McNew, Gavin Kramer (120) pinned N. Breniy in 1:45, and Steven Kitzman (170) pinned X. Glessner in 2:51.
Owen Brooks (182) won an 8-2 major decision against J. Torres, and Ethan Mick (195) pinned R. Swindler in 2:19 to complete a dominant Dixon showing.
Morrison swept at home triangular: The Mustangs lost to Rockridge 42-36 and Mercer County 39-34.
Camden Pruis (138) took a 10-2 major decision against C. Baker, and Logan Baker (160) pinned E. Burns in 4:59 for Morrison’s two contested wins against Mercer County.
The Mustangs got five contested wins against Rockridge, as W. Riffle (120) pinned A. Wheatley in 2:53, Levi Milder (126) pinned C. Blumenstein in 1:40, Brady Anderson (152) pinned B. Bloomenstein in 3:26, and G. Arians (182) pinned J. Vargas in 18 seconds.
Erie-Prophetstown sweeps home triangular: The Panthers defeated ROWVA 48-34 and West Carroll 36-30.
Against ROWVA, Erie-Prophetstown took three wins by forfeit and five by pin.
Samantha Kilker (106) pinned Brooke Stickle in 5:02, Jayda Rosenow (138) pinned Ava Johnson in 1:56, Dante Pels (145) pinned Jaxen Pemberton in 3:25, Aedan Thompson (152) pinned Delanna Buchley in 3:21 and Jordae Crow (160) pinned Connor Wilson in 1:57.
The Panthers won four matches by forfeit and two by pin against West Carroll.
Crow (160) pinned Cole Herrell in 1:36 for the first win, then Jeffrey Chastain (285) pinned Logan Thulen in 1:59 for the second.
The Thunder earned two contested wins, as Jonner Smith (138) pinned Pels in 3:18 and Christian Mitchell (152) pinned Thompson in 11 seconds. West Carroll received three wins by forfeit.
Rock Falls swept at home triangular: The Rockets lost 42-35 to Byron and 57-24 to Stillman Valley.
Adan Oquendo (126) pinned B. Watterson in 3:31 and Logan Williamson (132) pinned B. Pittman in 3:26 for Rock Falls’ two contested wins against Stillman Valley. The Rockets received two forfeit wins against the Cardinals.
Rock Falls won five contested matches and picked up two forfeit wins against Byron.
Aaron Meenen (120) won a 16-6 major decision against Jackson Norris, Oquendo (126) pinned B. Denton in 3:18 and Williamson (132) pinned A. Fulrath in 4:08.
Alex Espinoza (138) won a 14-6 major decision against B. Charbanneau, and Korbin Oligney (145) won a 7-4 decision against Jacob Ross to round out the contested match winners for Rock Falls.
Girls bowling
Oregon 2,549, Harvard 2,259: The Hawks rolled past the Hornets at J’s Lanes in Harvard, improving to 8-3 on the season.
Ava Wight led Oregon with a 562 series (169, 201, 192), Trinity Hultquist bowled a 475, Mackenzie Alford rolled a 473 and Kendra Ehrler chipped in a 462. Kylie Krug and Ahren Howey added a 296 and 281 for the Hawks.
Macie Norgard led Harvard with a 509.
Boys bowling
LaSalle-Peru 3,104, Sterling 2,877: The Golden Warriors fell to the Cavaliers at Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.
Leading Sterling were Shea Hanson with a 550 series and Tristan Oelrichs with a 520. Mason Near followed with a 493, Mikah Hernandez had a 314, Dylan Doss tallied a 283, Gio Cantu totaled 255, Preston Near rolled a 182, Bryce Kooy chipped in a 149 and Brenden Stanley added a 131.
Harvard 3,017, Oregon 2,972: The Hawks fell to 15-3 on the season after a loss to the Hornets at J’s Lanes in Harvard.
Roberto Hernandez paced Oregon with a 611 series (231, 175, 205), followed by a 494 from Brandon Rowe, a 477 from Bryan Immel, a 467 from Stylar Long, a 466 from Gavvin Surmo and a 457 from Matthew Stahl.
Logan Garafol led Harvard with a 696 (234, 253, 209).