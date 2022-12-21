SVM area roundup: Morrison girls down Erie-Prophetstown; Amboy girls top Bureau Valley

The Morrison girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead, then pulled away from Erie-Prophetstown for a 53-19 Three Rivers West win Tuesday night at home.
The Fillies built a 25-12 halftime lead, then used a 24-point third-quarter to put away the Panthers.
Shelby Veltrop scored 16 of her 22 points in the third-quarter to fuel the Morrison surge. Diana Robbins scored 12 points, and Jordan Eads added nine points for the Fillies.
Leading Erie-Prophetstown were Kennedy Buck with seven points and Sydney Schwartz with four points.
Amboy 38, Bureau Valley 20: The Clippers pulled away with a 14-2 run in the third quarter of a game between former Three Rivers Conference foes in Manlius.
Courtney Ortgiesen led Amboy with a double-double, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Maeve Larson had 10 points and five rebounds, and Addison Pertell scored nine points. Emily Sachs had five points, Elly Jones hit three free throws to go with three assists and three steals, and Tyrah Vaessen hit a free throw and also had six rebounds for the Clippers.
Kate Salisbury paced Bureau Valley with 11 points, and Taylor Neuhalfen added five.
Polo Christmas Classic
Pecatonica 54, Milledgeville 17: The Indians rolled to a 31-4 halftime and rolled past the Missiles in Polo.
Olivia Schurman paced Milledgeville with nine points, while Lily Smith added five points. The Missiles will play West Carroll in the seventh-place game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Elaina Rager poured in 24 points, and Lauren Rager added 15 points for Pecatonica, which will face River Ridge/ScalesMound for the title Wednesday at 8:15 p.m.
Polo 32, West Carroll 24: The Marcos took control with an 8-1 second-quarter run, then held off the Thunder for a tournament win.
Courtney Grobe led Polo with 10 points, and Madison Glawe and Bekah Zeigler added seven points apiece. The Marcos will take on Oregon in the fifth-place game Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Abbey Skiles and Emma Randecker scored four points each to lead West Carroll.
Boys basketball
Amboy 45, Leland 24: The Clippers jumped out to a 25-13 halftime lead and never looked back in a nonconference win on the road.
Wes Wilson had 11 points for Amboy, while Troy Anderson and Kyler McNinch added eight points each, and Garrett Pertell and Eddie Jones scored seven points apiece.
Evin Hensley and Geno Schwager led Leland with seven points each.
Forreston 48, Pearl City 42: Brock Smith and Nikolas Valenzuela both scored 15 points to lead the Cardinals past the Wolves at the Forreston Holiday Tournament.
Valenzuela knocked down three 3-pointers, and Owen Greenfield added five points for Forreston, who seized momentum with a 16-11 second-quarter scoring run.
Lexton Endress hit four 3s and finished with 13 points for Pearl City, while Nathan Brinkmeier hit three 3s for nine points, and Ethan Petta hit two 3s and added eight points.
Boys bowling
Rock Island 3,310, Sterling 3,158: The Golden Warriors dropped a Western Big 6 dual against the Rocks in Milan.
Dylan Doss led the way with a 584 series, opening with a 200 game and closing with a 209, while Brenden Stanley had a 205 second game in his 548 series for Sterling. Tristan Oelrichs rolled a 528 series, Shea Hanson had a 522, Mikah Hernandez added a 504, and Bryce Kooy chipped in a 472.
Kaden Witt had a 207 first game and 247 third game in his match-high 617 series for Rock Island, while David Axnix started his 597 series with games of 210 and 205. Alex Jackson had a 573 series with games of 203 and a 221, and Austin Kantrell opened his 569 series with a 236 game.
Dakota 3,235, Dixon 3,084: The Dukes fell to the Indians at 4 Seasons in Freeport.
Clark Bonnewell paced Dixon with a 644 series and 227 high game, while David Laird tallied a 553 (221 high game), Cody Geil totaled 523 (209 high game), and Wyatt Miller chipped in a 511. Owen Haverland and Sam Gingras added a 453 and 400 for the Dukes.
Jacob Holste led Dakota with a 685 (247, 224, 214).
Oregon 3,443, St. Bede 2,941: The Hawks rolled past the Bruins at IV Super Bowl in Peru to improve to 13-2 on the season.
Gavvin Surmo paced Oregon with a 605 series (233, 192, 180), with teammate Brady Davis close behind (602 series, match-high 257 game). Brandon Rowe rolled a 587, Stylar Klapp tallied a 565, Roberto Hernandez totaled 564, and Bryan Immel added a 520 for the Hawks.
Girls bowling
Dixon 2,951, Dakota 1,959: The Duchesses completed a three-game sweep for a dual win over the Indians at 4 Seasons in Freeport.
Freshman Allison Coss led Dixon with a 604 series (199, 224, 181), and senior Grace DeBord added a 594 series (match-high 225 game). Autumn Swift rolled a 549, Leslie Pettorini bowled a 490, Olivia Gingras tallied a 419, and Addison Cox chipped in a 295 for the Duchesses.
Madison Morrisett’s 417 series paced Dakota.
Oregon 2,390, St. Bede 2,286: The Hawks edged the Bruins at IV Super Bowl in Peru to improve to 6-2 on the season, led by Ava Wight’s 515 series (141, 176, 198).
Kendra Ehrler rolled a 474, Mackenzie Alford bowled a 434, and Trinity Hultquist chipped in a 344. Kylie Krug and Mirelle Cairillo added a 331 and 292 for Oregon.
Wrestling
Dixon sweeps on road: The Dukes defeated Fulton 57-22 and host Alleman 66-12 in a nonconference triangular in Rock Island.
Ayden Rowley (113 pounds) pinned both of his opponents in less than a minute, while Ethan Mick (195) and Shaun DeVries (285) both won a pin and a decision for Dixon.
Jacob Renkes (106) and Steven Kitzman (170) added first-period pins against Fulton, and Jayce Kastner won a 6-2 decision. Gavin Kramer (120), James Simpson (126), Cade Hey (138), Austin Hey (145), Konner Koehler (152), and Owen Brooks (182) all picked up pins against Alleman.
Fulton got pins from Ben Fosdick (145), Skylier Crooks (152) and Zane Pannell (182) against the Dukes, while Broden VenHuizen (132) won a 15-6 major decision.
The Steamers defeated Alleman 54-30 in the other dual. VenHuizen (132), Fosdick (145), Crooks (152), Jeff Kane (182), Pannell (195) and Braiden Damhoff (285) all won by pin, and Fulton received three forfeits.
Oregon sweeps at home: The Hawks defeated Byron 54-22 and Amboy 69-9 in a pair of duals at the Blackhawk Center.
Oregon earned five wins by forfeit and four by pin to top the Tigers. Preston LaBay (126 pounds), Gabe Eckerd (170) and Jonathan Alaniz (220) all won with first-period pins, and Seth Stevens (145) won by pin in the second period.
Against Amboy, the Hawks won seven matches by forfeit, four by pin and one by decision. Colton Flaharty (120), Lane Halverson (138), Grant Stender (152), and Alaniz (220) all won by pin; Stender and Alaniz stuck their opponents in less than a minute. Anthony Bauer (160) added a 5-3 decision.
Landon Blanton (113) won a 9-0 major decision, and Levi Near (132) won an 18-1 technical fall for the Clippers.
Polo splits in Stillman: The Marcos shut out Somonauk 66-0, but lost to the host Cardinals 54-27 in a pair of nonconference duals.
Jaidynn McKinney (132) pinned Rylie Daunhoe in 45 seconds for Polo’s only contested win against the Bobcats; Polo won 10 matches by forfeit.
The Marcos won five contested matches in the loss to Stillman Valley. Wyatt Meiners (120), Lucas Nelson (126), and Wyatt Doty (138) won with first-period pins, Maddux Hayden (195) added a third-period pin, and Josiah Perez (106) won a 10-6 decision.