Sterling’s annual Clean & Green is May 10 and 11

STERLING – The city of Sterling’s annual Clean & Green drop-off event will be May 10 and 11 at the Sterling Public Works Department, 1605 Ave. L/W. LeFevre Road.

The event is open to Sterling residents in city limits. A current photo ID will be required. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11.

Items accepted for drop-off include nonhazardous bulk waste such as bikes, dried paint, furniture, mattresses, old/broken lawn equipment, tires (a maximum of four per resident), used motor oil, appliances, brush, metal/tin and car batteries.

Acceptable e-waste items are:

cable receivers

computers (mouse, keyboards, desktop, laptop, netbook, notebook, tablet)

digital converter boxes

DVD players and recorders

fax machines

monitors

portable digital music players

printers

satellite receivers

scanners

small-scale servers

televisions, which need to be intact

videocassette recorders

video game consoles

cellphones

portable digital assistants

computer cable

zip drives

Items that will not be accepted are household trash, explosives, household cleaning supplies, items containing mercury such as fluorescent bulbs, lawn/pool chemicals, smoke detectors, spray paint cans and hazardous materials.

Call the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority at 779-348-7425 for any hazardous waste disposal needs.

Call the public works office with any questions or concerns at 815-632-6657.