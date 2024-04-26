Sterling’s annual Clean & Green is May 10 and 11

STERLING – The city of Sterling’s annual Clean & Green drop-off event will be May 10 and 11 at the Sterling Public Works Department, 1605 Ave. L/W. LeFevre Road.
The event is open to Sterling residents in city limits. A current photo ID will be required. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11.
Items accepted for drop-off include nonhazardous bulk waste such as bikes, dried paint, furniture, mattresses, old/broken lawn equipment, tires (a maximum of four per resident), used motor oil, appliances, brush, metal/tin and car batteries.
Acceptable e-waste items are:
- cable receivers
- computers (mouse, keyboards, desktop, laptop, netbook, notebook, tablet)
- digital converter boxes
- DVD players and recorders
- fax machines
- monitors
- portable digital music players
- printers
- satellite receivers
- scanners
- small-scale servers
- televisions, which need to be intact
- videocassette recorders
- video game consoles
- cellphones
- portable digital assistants
- computer cable
- zip drives
Items that will not be accepted are household trash, explosives, household cleaning supplies, items containing mercury such as fluorescent bulbs, lawn/pool chemicals, smoke detectors, spray paint cans and hazardous materials.
Call the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority at 779-348-7425 for any hazardous waste disposal needs.
Call the public works office with any questions or concerns at 815-632-6657.