Oregon Chamber of Commerce announces new executive director

Chase Munroe has been named executive director for the Oregon Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Oregon Chamber of Commerce)

OREGON – Chance Munroe has been named executive director for the Oregon Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber announced his hiring April 26 in a press release stating Munroe has a “rich background spanning retail, healthcare, and diverse organizational roles”.

“With him, he brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Chance also brings with him experience working with community members, businesses, elected officials, as well as members of the media,” the release said.

Munroe is a 2013 graduate of Oregon High School and has “roots embedded in the Oregon area going back generations”.

He attended Sauk Valley Community College and National University in San Diego, California, where he graduated in 2023.

“Now, he’s back home, eager to contribute his knowledge and skills to the betterment of the community he loves,” the release said. “Chance’s vision for the Chamber is clear: uplift city morale, empower local businesses and their owners, as well as champion all things Oregon. His door will always be open, whether you have a question, a concern, or just want to chat. Catch him around town and don’t hesitate to reach out - Chance is here to make a difference, one interaction at a time.”

Munroe said was excited to be back in Oregon.

“I’m excited to be back in Oregon and helping shape the city that shaped me!,” he said. “Oregon is one of the more beautiful communities in our region and I look forward to being a part of expanding our reach and growing into the thriving community we all know Oregon can be. It’s a big job. But if we can all work together for the betterment of Oregon and all those who call it home, it can be done. Let’s grow Oregon together and help uncover it to the rest of the area!”