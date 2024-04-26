Sterling Mexican restaurant El Jacalito moves to larger location

Owners Maria Rocha (left) and her two sons, Antonia and Octavio Flores (right), stand outside their restaurant, El Jacalito, at its new location in downtown Sterling. (Payton Felix)

STERLING – The family-owned Mexican restaurant El Jacalito has moved into a new spot at 14 E. Third St. in Sterling. As a Sterling staple since it opened in 2000, the restaurant moved to expand its dining area.

The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It offers authentic Mexican-style food, full bar service and semi-private rooms for special events.

Owners Maria Rocha and her two sons, Antonio and Octavio Flores, had been looking for a bigger place for more than three years. Rocha saw the empty storefront when she was driving by and made an appointment to see the place. Attracted to its large interior, she jumped at the opportunity, she said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Renovations began Nov. 1, 2023. The owners, a few contracted workers and dedicated restaurant employees worked seven days a week all month long, cleaning and applying fresh paint.

Since Dec. 1, the restaurant’s opening day at the new location, it has been attracting a lot of new customers, Rocha said.

El Jacalito’s old location at 1225 W. Fourth St. in Sterling could seat up to 90 people at once. At the new spot, it’s able to seat up to 175.

Taking advantage of the extra space, the restaurant has been hosting special events. On April 15, El Jacalito held a paint party in celebration of Tejano singer Selena’s birthday. A total of 43 artists signed up to take part in the event.

On May 5, the restaurant will host a mariachi band for dinner in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Then, from 9 p.m. to midnight the party really begins, with a live DJ encouraging patrons to hit the dance floor.

On June 2, El Jacalito’s Sunday brunch buffet will be making a comeback, serving authentic Mexican breakfast favorites.

Additionally, for the months of July and August, it will feed breakfast, lunch and dinner to migrant workers who come to the area, a tradition that has been carried on for 10 years. However, for 2024, the restaurant is able to remain open to the public because of the extra space.

Now with more than 35 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Rocha said she’s loved to cook ever since she was a little kid. She started out working in restaurants as a teenager and, after 12 years, the opportunity arose to open her own place, so she jumped at it.

Her two sons have joined her as co-owners at the restaurant. Rocha “calls the shots,” and they make sure “everyone follows,” Antonio said.