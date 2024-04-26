April 26, 2024
Dixon Lionesses host Quartermania Tuesday night

By Shaw Local News Network

DIXON – The Dixon Lioness Lions Club is hosting a Quartermania event Tuesday, April 30.

The first-of-the season Quartermania will be at the Elks Club, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Doors open at 5 p.m., when the kitchen and bar will be open for business. Attendees also will be able to shop from many vendors for a chance to win gift certificates.

Quartermania will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing at this event.

This is a fundraiser for the Dixon Lioness Lions Club, and all proceeds go to local charities.

