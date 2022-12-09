SVM area roundup: Sterling swims to victory in season-opening dual meet at home

The Sterling boys swim team won nine of the 11 events in its season-opening dual at the Duis Center on Thursday, defeating the LaSalle-Peru co-op 95-46.
Conner Porter and Skylar Drolema were both part of four wins on the day for the Water Warriors. Porter won the 200 IM (2:15.48) and the 500 freestyle (5:24.12), while Drolema took the 50 freestyle (24.37 seconds) and 100 free (52.69). Both swam legs on the winning 200 medley (1:50.58) and 200 freestyle (1:39.06) relay teams.
Peter Garland and Connor Pham also swam in the relays and won individual events. Garland took the 200 freestyle (2:01.39) and placed second in the 100 free (55.06), and Pham won the 100 butterfly (1:00.33) and was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.34) to teammate Evan Scott (1:11.79).
Girls basketball
Geneseo 52, Sterling 38: The Golden Warriors fell behind 30-13 by halftime, and trailed 45-25 through three quarters in a Western Big 6 road loss.
Madison Austin led Sterling (1-8, 0-4 WB6) with eight points and 10 rebounds, and Olivia Melcher scored seven points. Kathryn Rowzee and Maggie Rowzee added six points each; Maggie hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Addison Snodgrass, Katlyn Seaman and Danielle Beach scored 13 points apiece to pace the Maple Leafs.
Hall 37, Newman 18: The Comets fell behind 15-2 through the first quarter and 26-6 by halftime in a Three Rivers East loss in Sterling.
Madison Duhon had nine points, three rebounds and a steal for Newman (0-9, 0-4), and Lucy Oetting finished with five points and two rebounds. Jess Johns stuffed the stat sheet with four points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
McKenna Christiansen poured in 23 points to lead the Red Devils.
AFC 39, Milledgeville 24: The Raiders outscored the host Missiles 16-7 in the second quarter and 12-4 in the third to pull away for an NUIC South road win.
Taylor Jahn hit three 3-pointers and led AFC with 11 points, while Alexis Schwarz had nine points, Reese Polk added eight, and Brianna Gonnerman scored seven.
Olivia Schuman’s 12 points paced Milledgeville.
Bureau Valley 47, Kewanee 40: The Storm won a Three Rivers East game on the road, outscoring the Boilermakers 19-12 in the third quarter to turn a 20-18 halftime deficit into a 37-32 lead heading into the fourth.
Kate Salisbury led Bureau Valley (5-4, 3-0) with 18 points, and Alaina Wasilewski grabbed 12 rebounds.
Boys basketball
Hall 60, Bureau Valley 48: The Storm were outscored by two points in each of the first three quarters at the Colmone Classic in Spring Valley, before host Hall pulled away with a 16-10 fourth-quarter scoring edge.
Cooper Balensiefen had 16 points and four rebounds for Bureau Valley, and Landon Hulsing just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Corban Chhim scored seven points, Elijah Endress added six, and Brik Rediger pulled down seven rebounds for the Storm, who will face St. Bede in the 11th-place game Saturday at noon.
Mac Resetich poured in 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Red Devils. Kyian Smith stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Ashton Pecher chipped in seven points, three rebounds and two assists for Hall.
Warren 60, Fulton 56, OT: The Steamers were outscored 8-4 in the extra period in an NUIC crossover loss on Stan Borgman Court.
Ethan Price hit three 3-pointers and poured in 25 points for Fulton (3-4), which trailed 29-23 at halftime but battled back to take a 38-37 lead through three quarters. Reed. Owen scored nine points, and Baylen Damhoff added eight.
Treyton Pafford led Warren with 23 points, and Reed McNutt scored 18.
River Ridge 40, Eastland 38: The Cougars led 23-19 at halftime, but were outscored 21-15 in the second half of an NUIC crossover loss in Lanark.
Trevor Janssen led the way with 13 points for Eastland, while Carsen Heeren scored seven, Parker Krogman added six, and Max McCullough finished with five.
George Winter had 12 points to pace the Wildcats, while Seth Nicholas added nine and Dawson Kloss scored seven.
Lena-Winslow 57, Forreston 28: The Cardinals trailed 20-11 by the end of the first quarter and 32-13 by halftime in an NUIC crossover loss at home.
Nikolas Valenzuela led Forreston (2-3) with 10 points, and Owen Greenfield scored six.
Rowen Schulz had a game-high 18 points for Le-Win, and Owen Gilbertson added 10.
Boys bowling
Oregon 3,488, Sterling 3,240: The Hawks topped the Golden Warriors in a nonconference dual meet at Blackhawk Lanes.
Brady Davis rolled games of 234, 236 and 213 for a dual-high 683 series to lead Oregon. Brandon Rowe finished his 586 series with games of 200 and 203, and Stylar Klapp added a 570 series. Cody Dunbar and Roberto Hernandez both rolled 555 series – Dunbar had a 208 in the third game and Hernandez had a 207 – and Bryan Immel’s 539 series included a 218 second game for the Hawks.
Mikah Hernandez led Sterling with a 612 series, finishing it off with a 226 game. Dylan Doss opened with a 205 and closed with a 223 in his 581 series, and Tristan Oelrichs opened his 561 series with games of 201 and 200. Shea Hanson had a 517 series, Bryce Kooy added a 477, and Mason Near (356 in 2 games) and Ross Eden (136 game) split the final series for the Warriors.
Rock Island 3,317, Erie-Prophetstown 2,203: The Panthers dropped a nonconference match on the road.
Bryce VanDeWostine led Erie-Prophetstown with a 441 series and a 172 high game, and Keith Goodson rolled a 422 series. Shawn Chandler (399 series), Dom Bray (335), Billy Boggs-Chavez (309) and Ethan Otten (297) also bowled for the Panthers.
Kaden Witt led the way with a 610 series and a 225 high game for the Rocks, who had five of their six bowlers surpass 500 pins.
Girls bowling
Sterling 2,703, Oregon 2,670: The Golden Warriors eked out a nonconference win over the Hawks at Blackhawk Lanes.
Katelynn Garcia-Redmond led Sterling with a 543 series and a 199 high game, while Olivia Barton and Hannah Conderman both rolled 485 series. Emily Doss added a 433 series, Shayla Kelly had a 383, and Loralei Michels chipped in a 374.
Ava Wight bowled games of 210, 203 and 210 for a dual-high 623 series to lead Oregon, and Mackenzie Alford finished her 561 series with a team-high 220 game. Kendra Ehrler added a 442 series, Trinity Hultquist had a 404, Kylie Krug finished with a 327, and Ahren Howey chipped in a 313.
Wrestling
Geneseo 69, Sterling 12: The Golden Warriors lost to the Maple Leafs in a Western Big 6 dual at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Tommy Tate won by pin in 2:37 at 160 pounds, and Gage Tate won by pin in 5:21 at 170 pounds for Sterling.
Rockets split, Panthers swept in Polo: Rock Falls defeated Polo 41-35 but fell to Riverdale 52-27, while Erie-Prophetstown lost 60-12 to Riverdale and 39-28 to the host Marcos in a four-team meet in Polo. The Marcos lost 50-18 to Riverdale in the other dual.
Kobin Oligney (145 pounds) was the only winner of two contested bouts for the Rockets, winning by pin against Polo and 4-2 in overtime against Riverdale. Jason McCord (285) added a pin against the Rams, who also gave Rock Falls three forfeits. Jason Crandall (138), Ryan McCord (152) and Emmanuel Jamison (170) all recorded pins against Polo, and Aaron Meenen (120) won by technical fall; the Rockets also received a pair of forfeits.
Against Rock Falls, Polo got pins from Lucas Nelson (126), Wyatt Doty (132), Draven Zier (160), Jacob Monaco (182) and Shawn Pattan (220), as well as a forfeit. In the win over Erie-Prophetstown, the Marcos got a pin from Cameron Mickelson (145) and decisions from Wyatt Meiners (120), Chase Bremmer (138) and Waylon Harris (170), as well as four forfeits. In the Riverdale match, Doty picked up a pin and the Marcos received two forfeits.
Wyatt Goossens (126 pounds) won by pin and major decision as the Panthers’ lone double-winner. Jase Grunder (160) and Luke Otten (182) added pins against Polo, while E-P got two forfeits from the Marcos and one from Riverdale.
Oregon sweeps in Savanna: The Hawks defeated Rockridge 54-15 and host West Carroll 54-18 in a pair of nonconference duals.
The Hawks got pins from Lane Halverson (145 pounds), Grant Stender (152), Gabe Eckerd (182), Josh Crandall (220) and Evan Flaharty (285) to go with three forfeits against Rockridge. Oregon then received eight forfeits from West Carroll, with the only contested win going to Landen Elder, who won by pin at 220.
Connor Knop (106) and Jonner Smith (132) won by pin for the Thunder, who got a forfeit from the Hawks at 113.
Morrison splits in Amboy: The Mustangs lost 66-9 to Lena-Winslow/Stockton and defeated the host Clippers 36-22 in a pair of nonconference duals.
Carson White (126 pounds), Brady Anderson (152) and Evan McDonnell (220) all had pins in the win over Amboy, and Morrison also received three forfeits. Warren Riffle (120) had a pin against the PantherHawks, and Camden Pruis (138) won a 9-2 decision.
The Clippers got a pin from Landon Blanton (120) and a major decision from Josh McKendry (145) to go with a pair of forfeits against Morrison.