SVM area roundup: Dixon girls basketball wins Oregon Tip-Off Tournament

The Dixon Duchesses used a 12-point second-half scoring advantage to erase a four-point halftime deficit and defeat the Pecatonica Indians 46-38 in the semifinals at the Oregon Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, then went on to take the tournament title.
Ella Govig fueled the Duchesses’ comeback, scoring 13 of her 15 points in the second half.
Harvest Day and Abby Knipple scored seven points apiece, and Hannah Steinmeyer added six points for Dixon.
The Duchesses (4-0) then beat Rockford Christian 37-25 in the championship game.
Govig scored 16 points and Kait Knipple added eight points in the win over the Royal Lions.
Oregon Tip-Off Tournament
Ashton-Franklin Center 49, Mendota 12: The Raiders built a 17-point halftime lead, then held the Trojans to three second-half points to finish seventh.
Taylor Jahn hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points to pace Ashton-Franklin Center. Reese Polk added 10 points for the Raiders.
Amboy 39, Ashton-Franklin Center 34: The Clippers trailed the Raiders by 17 points going into the half, but rallied to a win with a 29-7 second-half scoring run.
Addison Pertell led the way for Amboy with 17 points, Tyrah Vaessen scored eight points and Elly Jones added six points.
Alexis Schwarz scored 13 points, and Brianna Gonnerman added seven points to lead AFC.
Amboy 39, Oregon 23: With a 16-point win over the Hawks, the Clippers earned fifth place in the tournament.
Pertell scored 12 points as the top Amboy scorer, Jones scored seven points, and Maeve Larson, Kiara Karlson and Vaessen added six points apiece.
Hadley Lutz paced sixth-place Oregon with 10 points, while Mariah Drake chipped in five points.
Oregon 42, Mendota 21: The Hawks raced to a 23-11 halftime lead and never relented, doubling the Trojans’ scoring output for a tournament win.
Oregon was led by Lutz with a game-high 22 points. Mya Engelkes chipped in seven points for the Hawks.
West Carroll 53, Richmond-Burton 43: The Thunder rallied from a 29-18 halftime deficit to beat the Rockets.
Leaders for West Carroll were Tori Moshure with 17 points, and Kendal Asay and Haylee McGinnis with 11 points apiece.
Genoa-Kingston 59, West Carroll 21: The Cogs built a 36-10 halftime lead and cruised to a decisive win over the Thunder.
Moshure led West Carroll with 10 points, while Asay chipped in six points.
Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament
Rock Falls 49, Sterling 23: The Rockets improved to 2-2 on the season and secured a fifth-place finish with a 26-point win over the Golden Warriors.
Leaders for Rock Falls were Brooke Howard with 12 points and Taylor Reyna with 10 points. Claire Bickett and Jacee Sigel added seven points apiece for the Rockets.
Kathryn Rowzee and Addie McCombs scored nine and five points as the leading scorers for Sterling.
Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament
Eastland 49, Forreston 35: The Cougars outscored the Cardinals by seven points in each half to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Lily Mullen scored 13 points, dished five assists and nabbed six steals, and Mallory Misiewicz scored 10 points and grabbed three steals as the top two scorers for Eastland. Quinc Haverland scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds, Jenica Stoner dished nine assists, and Sarah Kempel grabbed nine rebounds for the Cougars.
Jenna Greenfield and Hailey Greenfield led Forreston with 13 and 12 points.
Eastland continues Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament play Monday at 5 p.m. with a game against Stillman Valley.