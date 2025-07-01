Oregon Park District receives national award for ‘Outstanding Budget Presentation’

The headquarters for the Oregon Park District are located in the Nash Recreation Center at the corner of Madison and S. Fifth streets. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON – The Oregon Park District has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

The national recognition celebrates excellence in budgeting and reflects an ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective financial planning, officials said in a press release.

“Receiving this award is a significant achievement for the organization. It recognizes the hard work and dedication of the leadership team and staff in creating a budget that is not only fiscally responsible but also clear, accessible, and informative for the community we serve,” the release said.

To earn the honor, budget was evaluated against nationally recognized guidelines and had to demonstrate excellence in four essential categories: as a policy document; as a financial plan; as an operations guide; and as a communications tool.

Budgets must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, including 14 mandatory criteria, to receive the award, the release said.

“With more than 1,700 government entities participating in GFOA’s Budget Awards Program, we are honored to be recognized among the top organizations in North America for budgeting excellence,” officials said.

Erin Folk, Executive Director added: “I would like to thank our entire team – especially our leadership – for their extra effort and dedication throughout this process. This achievement would not have been possible without their hard work.”