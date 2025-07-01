July 01, 2025
Dixon School Board accepts new hires, resignations, retirements at June meeting

Dixon Public Schools logo

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON — The Dixon School Board approved new hires, resignations and retirements at its meeting Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Personnel actions approved by the board include:

New hires

Melissa Gallentine, lunchroom attendant at Jefferson School, effective for the 2025-26 school year

Jaimee Hinrichs, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective for the 2025-26 school year

Adam Johnson, custodian at Dixon High School, effective June 2

Kiahana Krause, special education teacher at Washington School, effective for the 2025-26 school year

Kelly Nicholson, office assistant at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2025-26 school year

Rachael Oswalt, office assistant at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2025-26 school year

Change in status

Candace Buikema, from second grade teacher to third grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2025-26 school year

Gretchen Bulfer, from paraprofessional at Jefferson School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2025-26 school year

Resignations

Heather Batson, second/third grade teacher at Dempsey Day School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

Hanna Lengquist, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year

Retirements

JoAnn Wegner, custodian at Dixon High School, effective June 30

Mark Whisenand, maintenance for the District, effective Sept. 1

Dismissals

Salud Newman, custodian at Reagan Middle School, effective June 25

New facilitators

Shana Engelkes, third grade facilitator

Annalee Kelly, fifth grade math facilitator

Jessica Martin-Graber, fifth grade ELA facilitator

Alicia McPhillips, fourth grade ELA facilitator

Hallie Nelson, fourth grade math facilitator

2024-25 Dixon High School coaches

Cameron Yeater – Assistant Summer Strength – 1⁄2 stipend – effective for the 2024-25 school year.

2024-25 Athletics/activities resignations

Maranda Dallas – assistant RMS track coach

Sara Dunne – DHS vocal music director (Musical)

Ethan Fox – DHS assistant boys soccer coach

Simon Thorpe – DHS head girls track coach

2025-26 Dixon High School coaches

Jared Shaner – head football

Josh Brigl – head boys soccer

Jamie Brigl – head girls tennis

Simon Thorpe – head boys cross country

Megan Hildreth – head girls cross country

Bunyan Cocar – head volleyball

Alicia McPhillips – head cheer

Makenzie Simpson – head dance

Lee Eastman – head golf

