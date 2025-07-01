Dixon School Board accepts new hires, resignations, retirements at June meeting

DIXON — The Dixon School Board approved new hires, resignations and retirements at its meeting Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
Personnel actions approved by the board include:
New hires
Melissa Gallentine, lunchroom attendant at Jefferson School, effective for the 2025-26 school year
Jaimee Hinrichs, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective for the 2025-26 school year
Adam Johnson, custodian at Dixon High School, effective June 2
Kiahana Krause, special education teacher at Washington School, effective for the 2025-26 school year
Kelly Nicholson, office assistant at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2025-26 school year
Rachael Oswalt, office assistant at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2025-26 school year
Change in status
Candace Buikema, from second grade teacher to third grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2025-26 school year
Gretchen Bulfer, from paraprofessional at Jefferson School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2025-26 school year
Resignations
Heather Batson, second/third grade teacher at Dempsey Day School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
Hanna Lengquist, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year
Retirements
JoAnn Wegner, custodian at Dixon High School, effective June 30
Mark Whisenand, maintenance for the District, effective Sept. 1
Dismissals
Salud Newman, custodian at Reagan Middle School, effective June 25
New facilitators
Shana Engelkes, third grade facilitator
Annalee Kelly, fifth grade math facilitator
Jessica Martin-Graber, fifth grade ELA facilitator
Alicia McPhillips, fourth grade ELA facilitator
Hallie Nelson, fourth grade math facilitator
2024-25 Dixon High School coaches
Cameron Yeater – Assistant Summer Strength – 1⁄2 stipend – effective for the 2024-25 school year.
2024-25 Athletics/activities resignations
Maranda Dallas – assistant RMS track coach
Sara Dunne – DHS vocal music director (Musical)
Ethan Fox – DHS assistant boys soccer coach
Simon Thorpe – DHS head girls track coach
2025-26 Dixon High School coaches
Jared Shaner – head football
Josh Brigl – head boys soccer
Jamie Brigl – head girls tennis
Simon Thorpe – head boys cross country
Megan Hildreth – head girls cross country
Bunyan Cocar – head volleyball
Alicia McPhillips – head cheer
Makenzie Simpson – head dance
Lee Eastman – head golf