SVM area roundup: Sterling girls basketball fights back, but falls in overtime to Knoxville

In a tight game the entire second half, the Sterling girls basketball team lost to Knoxville 54-53 in overtime in a Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament game on Thursday night.
Trailing 22-16 at halftime, the Golden Warriors used a 16-11 third-quarter surge to get within 33-32 by the end of the period, then sent the game to overtime with a 10-9 scoring edge in the fourth. But the Blue Bullets outscored Sterling 12-11 in overtime to pull out the victory.
Olivia Turner led the Warriors (1-2) with 20 points, Kathryn Rowzee scored 13, and Addie McCombs added 10.
Calen Shreeves scored 15 of her game-high 25 points in the second half and overtime for Knoxville.
Oregon Tip-Off Tournament
Pecatonica 50, Oregon 39: The Indians pulled away in the fourth quarter to top the host Hawks in a tournament game at the Blackhawk Center.
Hadley Lutz scored 18 points to pace Oregon, which was outscored 16-8 in the final period. Ella Dannhorn added 10 points.
Lauren Mellentine hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for Pec, and Elaina Rager scored 13.
Lena-Winslow 44, Amboy 36: The Clippers only scored two points in the first quarter, trailed 18-10 by halftime, and were down 28-23 through three periods in an Oregon tournament loss.
Elly Jones nailed four 3-pointers and led Amboy with 12 points. Addison Pertell scored seven, Emily Sachs added five, and Tyrah Vaessen, Maeve Larson and Courtney Ortgiesen all finished with four.
Grace Groezinger scored 20 of her game-high 25 points in the second half for the Panthers.
Rockford Christian 49, AFC 21: The Raiders fell behind 16-4 in the first quarter and never recovered in an Oregon tournament game.
Mallory Coffman and Taylor Jahn scored six points apiece to pace AFC.
Kaitlin Park had 18 points, and Emma Joiner added 13 for the Royal Lions.
Mendota 45, West Carroll 34: The Thunder trailed 18-11 at halftime and 26-22 through three quarters in an Oregon tournament loss to the Trojans.
Tori Moshure hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 points for West Carroll, and Kendal Asay added six points.
Karly Reel’s 13 points led Mendota, with Katie Jenner scoring 11, Cassie Gonzalez scoring nine, and Naitzy Garcia adding eight.
Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament
Eastland 46, Rochelle 21: The Cougars led 26-9 by halftime, then stretched the margin to 41-15 through three quarters at the Forreston tournament.
Sarah Kempel led Eastland with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Paige Joiner had seven points, four assists and four steals, and Lily Mullen also scored seven points.
None of the Hubs scored more than four points.
Stillman Valley 65, Forreston 30: The Cardinals were outscored 18-7 in the third quarter and 21-5 in the fourth in a loss at their own tournament.
Hailey Greenfield led Forreston with 10 points, Ericka Alexander scored six, and Jenna Greenfield finished with five.
Taylor Davidson poured in 22 points and Mya Janssen had 12 for Stillman, while Jenna Shelburne and Payge Barger added nine points each.
Princeton Tournament
Princeton 35, Bureau Valley 31: The Storm led 15-13 at halftime and 21-20 after three quarters, but the Tigresses rallied over the final eight minutes.
Kate Salisbury and Lynzie Cady scored 11 points apiece to pace Bureau Valley.
Olivia Gartin finished with 15 points for Princeton.
Boys bowling
Oregon 3,294, Rockford Christian 3,020: The Hawks had five bowlers roll 500 series or better and won all three games in their Northern Illinois Bowling Conference opener at Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris.
Brandon Rowe had games of 200, 205 and 199 in his 604 series, while Gavvin Surmo had a 222 opening game and a 213 closing game in his 585 series. Stylar Klapp had a 210 second game in his 580 series, Codey Dunbar started off his 533 series with a 212 game, and Brady Davis finished off his 532 series with a 223 third game.
Mats Tuneberg had an opening 254 game in his 631 series, and Bryce Wentz had a 254 second game in his 602 series for the Royal Lions.