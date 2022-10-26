SVM area roundup: Oregon overcomes second-set lull to top Erie-Prophetstown in 2A regional semifinal

After a second-set slump in their semifinal game at the Class 2A Rock Falls Regional at Tabor Gym on Tuesday, the Oregon Hawks quickly regained their rhythm and finished off the Erie-Prophetstown Panthers 25-15, 16-25, 25-16.
“We had a little bit of a mental misfocus in the second match, and that caused them to kind of sneak in and take the game from us. And then we refocused the third game, and came out and took care of our business,” Oregon coach Farrell Cain said.
Kenna Wubbena spiked 12 kills and had six digs; Ava Wight tallied 22 digs, four kills and two aces; and Liz Mois added five kills, three blocks and one ace for Oregon. Sophie Stender chipped in 13 digs for the Hawks.
“I think it was communication and placement [that led to our win],” Cain said. “They run a different defense than we do, so it’s not something that we normally practice against. We had to communicate what was open, and place the ball in the spots that would score vs. power attacks. They’re a good team defensively and they’re scrappy, they’ve got some tall blockers, so it was more about finding those holes to score.”
2A Hall Regional
Sherrard def. Bureau Valley 25-18, 25-16: The Storm fell behind early in the first set, then couldn’t keep up in the second set of a regional semifinal loss in Spring Valley.
BV (14-20) trailed 9-2 in the first set and never got closer than four points the rest of the way. The second set was tied early at 5-5, but the Tigers used a couple of late runs to pull away.
“They got up 9-2, and that’s what I didn’t want to happen. I wanted it to be the other away around,” BV coach Caitlyn DeMay said. “They’re good. They’ll rattle anybody that will come through here.
“They’re a good ball club, but we have to come out and play better. Passing the ball, just playing, playing to win.”
Kate Salisbury had nine assists, five digs and three kills, and Keely Lawson finished with five kills, four digs and a block. Ella Thacker added three digs and two kills, and Kate Stiller chipped in five digs.
2A West Carroll Regional
Rockford Christian def. West Carroll 26-24, 21-25, 25-15: The Thunder fought hard through the first two sets before the Royal Lions pulled away in the third set in their 2A regional semifinal in Savanna.
1A Polo Regional
Fulton def. AFC 25-13, 25-15: The Steamers rolled past the Raiders to win their 1A regional semifinal, led by Annaka Hackett’s eight kills.
Brooklyn Brennan had 16 assists, four kills and three aces, and Ava Bowen finished with five kills, three aces and a block; Hackett also stuffed a block and served an ace for Fulton. Miraya Pessman finished with nine assists, six kills, three digs and a block, Reese Dykstra added four aces and two kills, and Resse Germann chipped in eight digs for the Steamers.
Polo def. Milledgeville 25-14, 25-13: The Marcos advanced to the semifinals in their own regional with a two-set win over the rival Missiles.
Lindee Poper had five kills, three blocks and two aces, and Bekah Zeigler spiked four kills for Polo. Teah Almasy had four assists, three kills and two blocks, Ali Danekas spiked three kills, and Ellie Wells added 10 assists, two kills and a block for the Marcos.
Polo will face Fulton the second semifinal Wednesday night, after Newman takes on Eastland in the opener.
1A Annawan Regional
Forreston def. LaMoille 25-11, 25-11: The Cardinals cruised past the Lions in a regional quarterfinal, advancing to Wednesday’s semifinals to take on River Ridge.
Jaiden Schneiderman spiked 16 kills, and Brooke Boettner dished 19 assists; both players served two aces for Forreston (26-9-1).
River Ridge def. Morrison 25-22, 25-11: The Fillies saw their season end in the 1A regional quarterfinals in Annawan.
Girls swimming
Sterling 109, Galesburg 74: The Water Warriors won nine out of the 12 events to top the Silver Streaks in a Western Big 6 dual at the Duis Center.
Madison Austin won four events, taking the 100 freestyle (54.69 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.50), and also swimming legs on the winning 200 medley relay (2:00.38) and 200 freestyle relay (1:49.19) for Sterling.
Hazel Pham won the 50 free (26.94) and 100 butterfly (1:05.19), and also swam in the 200 medley relay. Payton Purdy won the 100 backstroke (1:06.90) and swam on both winning relays, and Sammie Knox won the 200 IM (2:25.95) and swam in the 200 medley relay.
Kate Austin won the 200 freestyle (2:07.36) and swam in the 200 free relay, and Chloe Clark was the other member of the 200 free relay.