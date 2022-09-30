SVM area roundup: Oregon duo, Polo golfer advance to 1A sectional

Oregon’s Ava Hackman and Lexy Davis, and Polo’s Kamryn Stockton all advanced to the sectional at the Class 1A Boylan Regional on Thursday at Atwood Homestead Golf Course in Rockford.
Hackman tied for sixth with an 87, and Davis earned the second-to-last individual qualifying spot with a 102 for the Hawks, placing 19th. Oregon finished eighth as a team with a 429.
Stockton tied for 15th with a 98 to earn her spot at Monday’s 1A Kewanee Sectional, while the Marcos placed 11th with a 475. West Carroll took 12th (492), and Eastland was 13th (505). Forreston did not field a full team.
West Carroll’s Victoria Reiland (104) missed the cutoff by one stroke, and Forreston’s Hannah Harvey (105) missed out by two shots.
Boylan won the team title with a 344, and Winnebago was second with a 393. Byron (398) squeaked past Rockford Christian (399) by a single stroke to claim the last team qualifying spot.
Boylan’s Eva and Ella Greenberg tied atop the leaderboard with 79s, with Eva winning a playoff for medalist.
2A Belvidere Regional: Sterling’s season came to an end at Timber Pointe, as the Golden Warriors placed ninth as a team with a 482 and did not advance any individuals to the sectional.
Brinley Francis led Sterling with a 111, good for 36th place but 10 strokes behind the last individual sectional qualifier. Deyanie Alfaro was 41st with a 122, Rileigh Wren (124) and Carmen Camacho (125) finished 43rd and 44th, Emily Schwingle was 46th (128), and Makayla Wolfe placed 51st (143).
Volleyball
Newman def. Bureau Valley 25-23, 25-18: The Comets pulled out a Three Rivers East win on the road, topping the Storm in Manlius.
Jess Johns had nine kills and 13 digs for Newman (15-2, 9-0 TRAC East), and Kennedy Rowzee added five kills, two blocks and two digs. Katie Grennan finished with 13 assists, four digs, three kills and three aces, Molly Olson had four digs, three assists, two kills and an ace, and Sophia Ely added two kills, a block and an ace. Addison Foster finished with nine digs and an ace, and Sam Ackman chipped in five digs for the Comets.
Quincy def. Sterling 25-23, 25-16: The Golden Warriors came close in the first set, but ended up dropping a Western Big 6 match at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Polo def. Warren 25-18, 25-22: The Marcos rolled to an NUIC road win in straight sets.
Teah Almasy had seven kills, three assists and a block, and Sydnei Rahn and Bekah Zeigler each spiked three kills, with Rahn also stuffing two blocks for Polo. Lindee Poper had two kills and an ace, Alissa Marschang also slammed two kills, Courtney Bushman dished six assists, and Ellie Wells chipped in five assists and two aces.
Milledgeville def. Ashton-Franklin Center 25-14, 25-21: The Missiles downed the Raiders in straight sets, improving to 13-7-1 overall and 4-3 in the NUIC.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Lydia Faulkner with eight kills and seven digs, Emma Foster with six kills, eight assists and seven digs, and Marissa Sturrup with four kills and seven digs. Maliah Grenoble tallied 10 assists and three digs, while Lily Smith added seven digs.
AFC was led by Nadezda Cater with four aces, Taylor Jahn with seven service points and three kills, Rhylee McCaslin with three blocks, and Cailin Boyle and Elena Refatllari with three digs apiece. Brianna Gonnerman added three assists, two kills and an ace.
Girls tennis
Newman 5, Rockford Lutheran 0: The Comets swept the Crusaders in a nonconference dual at Sauk Valley C.C.
Emma Oswalt won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Maria Ardis won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Joy Zigler won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles play, Julia Rhodes and Emily Beattie won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, and Sarah Murray and Laurel Chavera won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
College volleyball
Sauk Valley def. IVCC 25-14, 25-10, 25-17: The Skyhawks cruised to a straight-sets win over Illinois Valley in an Arrowhead Conference match in Dixon.
Nicole Boelens had nine kills and 11 digs, and Tiana Tichler added seven kills and three blocks for Sauk Valley (14-11, 4-0). Mckenzie Hecht and Jaelyn Fitzgerald each spiked six kills, and Kara Stoecker had five kills and three blocks. Gabby Jones dished 17 assists, Cadence Stonitsch added 14 assists, Reagan Oster had seven digs, and Addyson Kinn chipped in six digs and three assists for the Skyhawks.