SVM area roundup: Sterling girls tennis ties for first at home invite; Dixon golfer Weigle is runner-up at Wessels Invite

The Sterling girls tennis team tied Kaneland for first place at its eight-team home invite on Saturday, scoring nine points with sweeps in both singles spots. Newman tied Rockford Lutheran with 6 points, Princeton and Harlem had four points each, Rockford East tallied three points, and DeKalb finished with one point.
Ellie Aitkin, Sterling’s No. 1 singles player, defeated Harlem’s Maya Hargraves 6-1, 6-1; Rockford Lutheran’s Melissa Hillman 6-0, 6-3; and Newman’s Emma Oswalt 6-1, 6-4.
Oswalt defeated Princeton’s Kailee Winner 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (8), and DeKalb’s Amirah Shakir 6-4, 7-5.
Layla Tablante, Sterling’s No. 2 singles player, defeated Newman’s Maria Ardis 6-0, 6-0; Harlem’s Rita Zhu 6-0, 6-1; and Kaneland’s Lexi Maberry 6-4, 6-3.
Ardis defeated Rockford Lutheran’s Violet Sjostrom 6-2, 6-7 (2), 1-0 (7).
At No. 1 doubles, Sterling’s Emma Trader and Eva Dillon defeated Princeton’s Nora Schneider and Sadie Thornton 6-2, 6-2; and lost to Rockford Lutheran’s Katelyn de Guzman and Megan Hillman 6-3, 6-2; and Rockford East’s Day Paw and Eh Htoo 6-1, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Newman’s Emily Beattie and Julia Rhodes defeated Kaneland’s Abby Shoaff and Anna Bischoff 6-4, 6-3; and Rockford East’s Paw and Htoo 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8); and lost to Rockford Lutheran’s de Guzman and Megan Hillman 8-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Sterling’s Leticia Caudillo and Teagan Morris defeated Rockford East’s Eh Toh and Hser Eh Paw 6-3, 7-6 (2); and Newman’s Emmy Burger and Laurel Chavera 6-1, 6-1; and lost to Kaneland’s Abby Grams and Lauren Andrews 6-1, 6-2.
Burger and Chavera defeated Harlem’s Bre Sotelo-Cisneros and Cassie Chlaeyssen 6-1., 2-6, 1-0 (5); and Princeton’s Kambri Fisher and Katie Kammerer 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (9).
Boys golf
Pretzel Invite: Sterling’s Mason Hubbard shot a 79 for a third-place overall finish at the 12-team invite at Park Hills.
As a team, the Golden Warriors placed sixth with a score of 354.
Mason Hubbard fired an 89, Bryce Hartman had a 91, and Carter Morris shot a 95; Trevor Dir chipped in a 97, while Braden Hartman carded a 98 for Sterling.
Boylan Catholic was the first-place finisher with 325, and host Freeport was the runner-up with 336.
Wessels Invite: Dixon’s Mason Weigle matched Byron’s Charley Mershon’s 79-stroke round at Sunset Golf Course in Mt. Morris for a runner-up finish in the field of 53. Dukes teammate Alex Harrison was the sixth-place finisher overall, shooting an 83.
Steven Kitzman took 11th for Dixon, carding a 90; John Godbold had a 96, Cade Hey fired a 97 and Jayce Kastner added a 104.
Oregon was led by Brogan Wilkinson’s 96 and Noel Campos’ 97. Dom Terlikowski shot a 99, Kylar Early carded a 101, Jackson Messenger fired a 102 and Brady Davis shot a 104.
Polo was led by Cody Buskohl’s 106, while Caleb Sutton fired a 131 and Aiden Messer added a 136 for the Marcos.
Competing for Forreston were Kaden Brown (91), Kaden Ganz (100), Kendall Erdmann (100), Heath Schubert (111), Darin Greenfield (114) and Hayden Stralow (117).
Boys soccer
Oregon 4, Indian Creek 1: A two-goal effort from Keaton Salisbury led the Hawks past the Timberwolves, and improved their season record to 9-4-2 overall.
Roberto Hernandez and Noah Near added one goal apiece for Oregon, while Jacob Uegliando chipped in two assists.
Gavin Morrow recorded four saves for the Hawks.
Friday’s late result
Women’s college tennis
McHenry 7, Sauk Valley 2: The Skyhawks lost four tiebreakers in a home loss to McHenry.
No. 3 singles player Kenzie Hubbard was the lone Sauk winner in her bracket, claiming a 6-2, 6-1 win over Alison Gearhardt. At No. 2 doubles, SVCC’s Olivia Pitkin and Madison Hubbs defeated Gearhardt and Riley Wasilk 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 singles, Lani Cox downed Saryn Seeley 6-7 (1), 6-0, 12-10, while at No. 2 singles, Katrina Neufeld beat Chloe Coil 6-3, 7-6.
Elle Lagerstrom topped Pitkin in the No. 4 singles match, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; Kaitlyn Mauck took down Hubbs in the No. 5 singles slot, 7-5, 6-4; and Hailey O’Brien topped Roquelle Penaflor 6-2, 6-0 at No. 6 singles.
Cox and Neufeld edged Seeley and Coil 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 in the No. 1 doubles match, and Mauck and O’Brien beat Kenzie Hubbard and Penaflor 7-6, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.