Area roundup: Sterling girls tennis nets opening win over Newman

The Sterling girls tennis team opened the season with an 8-1 win over Newman on Tuesday afternoon at the Sterling High School courts, winning five singles matches and sweeping the three doubles matches.
Sterling’s Ellie Aitken was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Emma Oswalt at No. 1 singles, while Layla Tablante downed Newman’s Maria Ardis 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Sterling’s Riley Dunn topped Joy Zigler 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, and Eva Dillon was a 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 winner over Newman’s Julia Rhodes in a back-and-forth match at No. 4 singles. Sterling’s Emma Trader won 6-2, 7-5 over Laurel Chavera at No. 6 singles.
Newman’s lone win came from Emily Beattie, who topped Teagan Morris 6-2, 7-5 at No. 5 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Sterling’s Dunn and Tablante defeated Rhodes and Zigler 6-1, 6-2. Aitken and Dillon beat Newman’s Beattie and Chavera 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Sterling’s Trader and Leticia Caudillo downed Newman’s Sarah Murray and Emmy Burger 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 in a tight match at No. 3 doubles.
Sterling is back in action Thursday with a road trip to Rockford Guilford, while Newman will host its annual invitational on Saturday.
Girls volleyball
Rock Falls def. Geneseo 25-17, 25-13: The Rockets opened the season with a road win in straight sets road over the Maple Leafs.
Claire Bickett had nine kills, 13 digs and two aces, and Denali Stonitsch added 14 assists, nine points and an ace for Rock Falls. Carli Kobbeman had nine digs, Sophia Moeller added six digs and two aces, and Nicolette Udell chipped in five kills.
Newman def. United Township 25-10, 25-4: The Comets cruised in their season opener on the road.
Jess Johns had eight kills, three digs and two aces for Newman, and Kennedy Rowzee spiked three kills. Katie Grennan finished with six assists, two kills and two aces, Molly Olson dished five assists, and Sam Ackman added eight digs.
Oregon def. Eastland 25-16, 15-14: The Hawks swept the Cougars in a nonconference match to open their season at the Blackhawk Center.
Oregon was led by Ava Wright with 10 digs, three kills and one block; Olivia Wynn with nine assists, four digs, two blocks and two kills; and Kenna Wubbena with six kills, three aces and three digs.
Leaders for Eastland were Jenica Stoner with nine assists, Morgan McCullough with six digs, Trixie Carroll with four kills, and Quinc Haverland with four blocks. Sienna Peterson served two aces for the Cougars.
Milledgeville def. River Ridge 23-25, 25-20, 27-25: The Missiles downed the visiting Wildcats in three tight sets to improve to 2-0.
Lily Smith and Lydia Faulkner had 12 kills apiece to pace Milledgeville. Skyler Hartman recorded two aces, while Emma Foster chipped in two blocks for the Missiles.
Pecatonica def. Polo 26-24, 25-22: The Marcos dropped a nip-and-tuck season opener on the road in an NUIC crossover contest.
Teah Almasy had three kills, seven assists, eight digs and two aces for Polo, while Lindee Poper added three kills, two blocks, nine digs and an ace. Sydnei Rahn added three kills and an ace, Bekah Zeigler had two kills and five digs, and Madison Glawe chipped in five digs.
Girls golf
Sycamore 171, Dixon 207: At Sycamore Golf Club, the Duchesses fell to the Spartans in a nonconference dual.
Katie Drew was the medalist for Dixon, firing an even-par 34. Reese Dambman shot a 48, Tya Collins had a 59, and Kiana Olalde shot a 66 to round out the Duchesses’ team score. Saida Bajrami (68) and Zoey Williams (70) also played for Dixon.
Boys golf
Rock Falls 179, Stillman Valley 207, Winnebago 213: Nick Vickers shot 42 as the medalist for the Rockets as they downed the Cardinals and Indians in a Big Northern Conference triangular at Rock River.
Cheyenne Hansen shot 44 for Rock Falls, Brody VanWeelden had a 46, and Carter Dillon and Colby Ward fired 47s to fill out the team score. Riley Anderson also competed, shooting a 56.
Moline 160, Sterling 179: At Short Shills Country Club, the Golden Warriors fell to the Maroons in a Western Big 6 dual.
Cam O’Brien was the medalist for Sterling, firing a 42. Mason Hubbard shot 44, Carter Morris had a round of 46, and Trevor Dir added a 47 to the team score. Braden Hartman and Cale Cushman also competed for the Golden Warriors, posting rounds of 48 and 52.
River Ridge 162, Fulton 162, Stockton 194: The Steamers lost in a scorecard playoff after River Ridge’s fifth score topped Fulton’s 45-46.
Landon Meyers led the Steamers (5-1) with a 38, tying for medalist honors with River Ridge’s George Winter. Fulton’s Reed Owen, River Ridge’s Thomas Hereau and Stockton’s Jared Dvoark all had 39s.
Brady Reed fired a 42 for Fulton, Dawson Price had a 43, Jacob Voss finished with a 46, and Chase Dykstra shot a 50.
Forreston 198, West Carroll 237: Led by medalist Kaden Brown’s round of 41, the Cardinals downed the Thunder in a NUIC dual at Sunset Golf Club in Mt. Morris.
Darin Greenfield and Kaden Ganz shot 52s, and Heath Schubert added 53 for Forreston. Kendal Erdman shot a 56, while Colton McGlynn posted a 68.
Thomas Krontz led the way for West Carroll with a 54. Dillon Hill and AJ Boardman each fired 59s, and Wilson Bressler shot a 65 to complete the team score. Erik Kice and Alex Hardin also competed for the Thunder, recording rounds of 67 and 72.