Lombard Historical Society to launch app

The Lombard Historical Society is preparing to launch the Historic Downtown Lombard App, a new digital resource designed to help residents and visitors explore the history and vibrant activity of downtown Lombard.

The app will debut this spring in conjunction with the community’s annual Lilac Time celebration.

The app invites users to explore where Lombard’s history and today’s happenings come together. It makes it easy to discover everything the community has to offer, from self-guided walking tours of historic sites to up-to-date information on downtown events and recommendations for places to eat, shop and explore.

At launch, the app will feature a self-guided walking tour of Lilacia Park, highlighting the park’s history and significance. These highlights serve as an introduction to Lombard’s rich heritage, and visitors are encouraged to book one of the Lombard Historical Society’s guided Heritage Tours for a more in-depth and immersive experience.

This summer, the app will also feature the Power of Place: America 250 Outdoor Art Installation, along with additional seasonal activities.

The installation will be displayed in Lilacia Park and at the Lombard Historical Society, located at 23 W. Maple St., and will highlight community stories and creative expressions connected to Lombard’s heritage.

Users of the app will be able to:

Take self-guided walking tours of historic sites

Stay up to date on downtown Lombard events, including Lilac Time activities

Discover local businesses and places to eat, shop and explore

Learn about Lombard’s history through engaging stories and exhibit information

New content will continue to be added, ensuring the app remains a dynamic and evolving resource for residents and visitors alike.

Development of the Historic Downtown Lombard app was fully funded through the Lombard Local Tourism Grant and by Pigeon Tech.