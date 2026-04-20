Glen Ellyn Park District to hold touch-a-truck event May 2

Let your little ones climb aboard their dream vehicles at Glen Ellyn Park District’s Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to noon May 2 at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District’s Touch-A-Truck event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 2 at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave.

This free, family-friendly experience gives children the chance to explore more than fifteen big rigs and service vehicles up close.

From a flatbed tow truck and heavy-duty wrecker to a plow truck, backhoe and crane, there’s something to spark every child’s curiosity. They’ll also get to explore a bucket truck, chip truck, pickup truck, Gator utility vehicle, ambulance, and even a mobile stroke unit—just to name a few.

Participants can meet the drivers and learn about their jobs. There will also be raffles and themed giveaways.

Limited parking is available at Maryknoll Park. Overflow parking is available at the Roosevelt Glen Corporate Center, accessible from Nicoll Way or Pershing Avenue.