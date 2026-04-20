DuPage and suburban Cook county’s official March 2026 primary election results

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.
DuPage and Cook county voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.
The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.
* Won
(i) Incumbent
Statewide
Illinois Governor
Democrat
Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).
Republican
*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)
Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)
James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)
Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)
Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)
Attorney General
Democrat
Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).
Republican
*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)
Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)
Comptroller
Democrat
*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)
Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)
Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)
Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)
Republican
Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).
Secretary of State
Democrat
Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).
Republican
*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)
Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)
U.S. Senate
Democrat
*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)
Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)
Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)
Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)
Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)
Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)
Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)
Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)
Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)
Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)
Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)
Republican
*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)
Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)
Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)
R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)
Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)
Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)
Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)
U.S. House of Representatives
District 3
Delia Ramirez, a Democrat, ran unopposed (72,443 votes) and Angel Oakley of Wheaton ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (13,991).
District 4
Incumbent Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s chief of staff, Patty Garcia of Cicero, ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (52,616 votes), Lupe Castillo of Chicago for the Republican (8,336) and Ed Hershey of Chicago for the Working Class Party (5).
District 6
Democrat
*Sean Casten (i): 69,579 (75.83%)
Joseph Ruzevich: 22,181 (24.17%)
Republican
*Niki Conforti: 26,783 (82.22%)
Skylar Duensing: 5,791 (17.78%)
8th Congressional District
Democrat
*Melissa Bean: 22,279 (31.59%)
Junaid Ahmed: 18,954 (26.88%)
Dan Tully: 8,906 (12.63%)
Yasmeen Bankole: 6,752 (9.57%)
Kevin Morrison: 6,377 (9.04%)
Neil Khot: 4,683 (6.64%)
Sanjyot Dunung: 1,773 (2.51%)
Ryan Vetticad: 794 (1.13%)
Republican
*Jennifer Davis: 14,635 (51.45%)
Mark Rice: 11,437 (40.21%)
Kevin Ake: 1,263 (4.44%)
Herbert Hebein: 1,111 (3.91%)
11th Congressional District
Democrat
Incumbent Bill Foster wins, running unopposed: 69,637 (100%).
Republican
*Jeff Walter: 13,877 (42.59%)
Michael Pierce: 12,653 (38.83%)
Charlie Kim: 4,197 (12.88%)
Tedora Brown: 1,856 5.70%)
Illinois Senate
District 21
Incumbent Laura Ellman, a Democrat, ran unopposed (27,476 votes), and Julie Berkowicz of Naperville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (10,628).
District 23
Incumbent Suzy Glowiak Hilton, a Democrat, ran unopposed (20,349 votes), and Linda Z. Polacek of Lombard ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (8,589).
District 24
Incumbent Seth Lewis, a Republican, ran unopposed (12,797 votes), and Benjamin “Ben” McAdams of Bloomingdale ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (21,988).
District 33
Democrat
Michele Clark wins, running unopposed: 20,399 (100%).
Republican
Danielle Penman: 7,160 (59.12%)
Jessica Breugelmans: 4,950 (40.88%)
District 39
Incumbent Don Harmon, a Democrat, ran unopposed: 27,053 (100%).
District 41
Senate Minority Leader John F. Curran, a Republican, ran unopposed: 11,449 (100%).
District 42
Incumbent Linda Holmes, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (20,756 votes), and Edgardo “Eddie” Perez of Aurora ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (7,027).
Illinois House of Representatives
District 7
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, a Democrat, ran unopposed: 15,142 (100%).
District 41
Democrat
Incumbent Janet Yang Rohr, a Democrat, ran unopposed (13,257 votes), and Ajay Gupta of Naperville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,114).
District 42
Democrat
*Margaret DeLaRosa (i): 9,396 (58.86%)
Lynn LaPlante: 6,568 (41.14%)
Republican
Stephanie Trussell wins, running unopposed: 5,259 (100%).
District 45
Incumbent Martha “Marti” Deuter, a Democrat, ran unopposed (11,354 votes), and Gina Parrilli of Westmont ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,937).
District 46
Incumbent Diane Blair Sherlock, a Democrat, ran unopposed (9,190 votes), and Pedro Jovany Mendoza of Villa Park ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,495).
District 47
Robert A. Vrankovich of Carol Stream ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (6,866 votes) and Erica Bray-Parker for the Democratic (12,266).
District 48
Incumbent Jennifer Sanalitro, a Republican, ran unopposed (5,791 votes), and Amanda Zahorak of Itasca ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (9,867).
District 49
Incumbent Maura Hirschauer, a Democrat, ran unopposed (9,106 votes), and John Paul Augustynowicz of Warrenville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,865).
District 50
Incumbent Barbara Hernandez, a Democrat, ran unopposed: 7,244 votes (100%).
District 56
Incumbent Michelle Mussman, a Democrat, ran unopposed (9,477 votes), and Edward “Ed” Lapinski of Des Plaines ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,059).
District 65
Incumbent Dan Ugaste, a Republican, ran unopposed (7,227 votes), and Ricky Rivard of St. Charles ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (10,453).
District 77
Incumbent Norma Hernandez, a Democrat, ran unopposed (5,981 votes), and Anthony Airdo of Melrose Park ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (1,938).
District 81
Incumbent Anne Stava, a Democrat, ran unopposed (13,709 votes), and Laura Hois of Downers Grove ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,481).
District 82
Incumbent Nicole La Ha, a Republican, ran unopposed: 5,952 votes (100%).
District 84
Democrat
*Saba Haider: 6,601 (63.50%)
Jared Ploger: 3,794 (36.50%)
Republican
Brian Scopa wins, running unopposed: 2,474 (100%).
District 85
Incumbent Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, a Democrat, ran unopposed (8,796 votes), and Chris Metcalfe of Bolingbrook ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,314).
Cook County
County Board President
Democrat
*Toni Preckwinkle (i): 470,960 (69.03%)
Brendan Reilly: 211,278 (30.97%)
Republican
Maxwell Rice (write-in): 99 99 (5.42%)
*Eric Wallace (write-in): 1,727 (94.58%)
Libertarian
*Michael Murphy: 2,512 (99.92%)
Justin Tucker (write-in): 2 (0.08%)
Sheriff
Incumbent Thomas Dart wins, running unopposed for the Democratic nomination (612,500) and Brad Sandefur for the Libertarian (2,422).
County Assessor
Democrat
*Pat Hynes: 341,841 (51.95%)
Fritz Kaegi (i): 316,177 (48.05%)
Republican
No candidates filed.
Libertarian
Nico Tsatsoulis wins, running unopposed: 2,391 (100%).
County Clerk
Incumbent Monica Gordon wins, running unopposed: 602,809 (100%). No Republicans filed. Libertarian Hontas Farmer ran unopposed as a write-in candidate: 40 (100%).
County Treasurer
Incumbent Maria Pappas wins, running unopposed: 624,514 (100%). No Republicans or Libertarians filed.
Water Reclamation District Commissioner
Democrat
*Eira Lizeth Corral Sepúlveda (i): 411,072 (27.84%)
*Precious Brady-Davis (i): 426,591 (28.89%)
*Beth McElroy Kirkwood (i): 356,008 (24.11%)
Sarah Bury: 283,080 (19.17%)
Republican
Frank Rowder ran unopposed as a write-in candidate: 727 (100%).
Commissioner, Unexpired Two-Year Term
Cameron “Cam” Davis wins, running unopposed for the Democratic nomination: 577,863 (100%).
DuPage County
Board Chairman
Incumbent Deb Conroy, a Democrat, ran unopposed (95,940 votes), and Gary Grasso ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (42,437).
Sheriff
Democrat
Peter Coolidge wins, running unopposed: 94,207 (100%).
Republican
*Sean Noonan: 30,750 (66.51%)
Edmond Moore: 15,484 (33.49%)
County Clerk
Democrat
*Paula Deacon Garcia: 57,256 (56.53%)
Jean Kaczmarek (i): 44,031 (43.47%)
Republican
Patricia Kladis-Schiappa wins, running unopposed: 41,764 (100%).
County Treasurer
Incumbent Gwen Henry, a Republican, ran unopposed (42,892 votes), and Yeena Yoo ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (95,057).
Regional Superintendent of Schools for DuPage County
Democrat
Rebecca Gamboa: 95,704 (99.93%)
Misael Nascimento (write-in): 63 (0.07%)
Republican
Incumbent Amber M. Quirk wins, running unopposed: 42,630 (100%).
DuPage County Board
District 1, Full 4-Year Term
Democrat
Incumbent Michael L. Childress ran unopposed: 12,310 (100%).
Republican
*Eric Poplonski: 6,652 (95.08%)
Onkar Singh Sangha: 344 (4.92%)
District 1, Unexpired 2-Year Term
Democrat
Nicholas R. Panicola Jr.: 1,994 (14.99%)
*Melissa Villanueva: 8,543 (64.21%)
Maria Sinkule: 2,768 (20.80%)
Republican
Paula Pezza ran unopposed: 6,600 (100%).
District 2, Full 4-Year Term
Democrat
*Christopher Espinoza: 11,857 (61.01%)
Guido Nardini: 7,577 (38.99%)
Republican
Robert “Rusty” Stevens ran unopposed: 7,737 (100%).
District 2, Unexpired 2-Year Term
Democrat
Mahnoor Ahmad: 7,497 (37.69%)
*Mary Rada Walters: 12,393 (62.31%)
Republican
Theresa McClear ran unopposed: 7,699 (100%).
District 3, Full 4-Year Term
Marcus King ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (15,481 votes) and incumbent Kari Galassi for the Republican.
District 3, Unexpired 2-Year Term
Ericka Polanco-Webb ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination and incumbent Brian J. Krajewski for the Republican (7,546).
District 4, Full 4-Year Term
Democrat
Syed V. Hussain: 8,211 (44.25%)
*Paula McGowen: 10,345 (55.75%)
Republican
Incumbent Grant Eckhoff ran unopposed: 7,494 (100%).
District 4, Unexpired 2-Year Term
Incumbent Mary FitzGerald Ozog ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (16,919 votes) and Isobel Michaud for the Republican (7,199).
District 5, Full 4-Year Term
Democrat
Sadia Covert (i): 6,575 (35.59%)
Marylee Leu: 2,733 (14.80%)
*Ian Holzhauer: 9,164 (49.61%)
Republican
Chris Jacks ran unopposed: 6,187 (100%).
District 5, Unexpired 2-Year Term
Incumbent Dawn DeSart ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (17,153 votes) and Daniel Alejandro Lomeli for the Republican (6,068).
District 6, Full 4-Year Term
Jesse Gutierrez ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (14,218 votes) and incumbent James F. “Jim” Zay for the Republican (7,367).
District 6, Unexpired 2-Year Term
Democrat
Lauren “Laurie” Nowak: 6,879 (46.32%)
*Melissa Martinez (i): 7,971 (53.68%)
Republican
Kathleen Zander ran unopposed: 7,250 (100%).
DuPage County Forest Preserve
President
Incumbent Daniel Hebreard ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (94,849 votes) and Carl Schultz for the Republican (42,685).
Forest Preserve District 1
Democrat
Quinn F. Fulmer: 4,228 (32.51%)
*Susan M. Smentek: 8,778 (67.49%)
Republican
Carolyn Ubriaco ran unopposed: 6,557 (100%).
Forest Preserve District 2
Democrat
*Tina Tyson-Dunne (i): 9,354 (50.46%)
Jacalynn “Jax” West: 3,136 (16.92%)
Dana Moreau: 6,048 (32.62%)
Republican
William “Bill” Wehrle ran unopposed: 7,684 (100%).
Forest Preserve District 5
Incumbent Barbara A. O’Meara ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (17,224 votes) and Michael Farmer for the Republican (6,173).
Judicial
3rd Appellate District
Democrat
John Pavich: 51,201 (30.28%)
*Margaret “Peggy” O’Connell: 117,901 (69.72%)
Republican
*Jason A. Helland: 51,265 (56.92%)
Mark Senak: 38,800 (43.08%)
18th Judicial Circuit — 4th Subcircuit Vacancy
Christina Kye ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (13,481 votes) and Michael W. Fleming for the Republican (6,861).
18th Judicial Circuit — 5th Subcircuit Vacancy
Terra Costa Howard ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (16,804). No Republican candidates filed.
Referendums
City of Wood Dale — Zoning Amendment to Allow Hens in Single-Family Residential Districts
*Yes: 1,032 (53.72%)
No: 889 (46.28%)
Milton Township — New Tax Rate for Road Machinery and Equipment
Yes: 10,167 (42.40%)
*No: 13,810 (57.60%)
Naperville Park District — $120M Park Bonds
*Yes: 16,700 (56.09%)
No: 13,074 (43.91%)
Oakbrook Terrace Fire Protection District — New Tax Rate for Emergency and Rescue
*Yes: 284 (58.80%)
No: 199 (41.20%)
Tri-State Fire Protection District — $38M General Obligation Bonds
*Yes: 4,160 (62.88%)
No: 2,456 (37.12%)
School District 45 — Proposition to Increase Limiting Rate
Yes: 3,618 (48.70%)
*No: 3,811 (51.30%)