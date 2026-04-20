DuPage and suburban Cook county’s official March 2026 primary election results

FILE – "I Voted" stickers sit on a table during a previous election. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.

DuPage and Cook county voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.

The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.

* Won

(i) Incumbent

Statewide

Illinois Governor

Democrat

Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).

Republican

*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)

Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)

James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)

Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)

Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)

Attorney General

Democrat

Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).

Republican

*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)

Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)

Comptroller

Democrat

*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)

Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)

Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)

Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)

Republican

Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).

Secretary of State

Democrat

Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).

Republican

*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)

Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)

U.S. Senate

Democrat

*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)

Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)

Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)

Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)

Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)

Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)

Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)

Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)

Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)

Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)

Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)

Republican

*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)

Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)

Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)

R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)

Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)

Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)

Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)

U.S. House of Representatives

District 3

Delia Ramirez, a Democrat, ran unopposed (72,443 votes) and Angel Oakley of Wheaton ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (13,991).

District 4

Incumbent Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s chief of staff, Patty Garcia of Cicero, ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (52,616 votes), Lupe Castillo of Chicago for the Republican (8,336) and Ed Hershey of Chicago for the Working Class Party (5).

District 6

Democrat

*Sean Casten (i): 69,579 (75.83%)

Joseph Ruzevich: 22,181 (24.17%)

Republican

*Niki Conforti: 26,783 (82.22%)

Skylar Duensing: 5,791 (17.78%)

8th Congressional District

Democrat

*Melissa Bean: 22,279 (31.59%)

Junaid Ahmed: 18,954 (26.88%)

Dan Tully: 8,906 (12.63%)

Yasmeen Bankole: 6,752 (9.57%)

Kevin Morrison: 6,377 (9.04%)

Neil Khot: 4,683 (6.64%)

Sanjyot Dunung: 1,773 (2.51%)

Ryan Vetticad: 794 (1.13%)

Republican

*Jennifer Davis: 14,635 (51.45%)

Mark Rice: 11,437 (40.21%)

Kevin Ake: 1,263 (4.44%)

Herbert Hebein: 1,111 (3.91%)

11th Congressional District

Democrat

Incumbent Bill Foster wins, running unopposed: 69,637 (100%).

Republican

*Jeff Walter: 13,877 (42.59%)

Michael Pierce: 12,653 (38.83%)

Charlie Kim: 4,197 (12.88%)

Tedora Brown: 1,856 5.70%)

Illinois Senate

District 21

Incumbent Laura Ellman, a Democrat, ran unopposed (27,476 votes), and Julie Berkowicz of Naperville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (10,628).

District 23

Incumbent Suzy Glowiak Hilton, a Democrat, ran unopposed (20,349 votes), and Linda Z. Polacek of Lombard ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (8,589).

District 24

Incumbent Seth Lewis, a Republican, ran unopposed (12,797 votes), and Benjamin “Ben” McAdams of Bloomingdale ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (21,988).

District 33

Democrat

Michele Clark wins, running unopposed: 20,399 (100%).

Republican

Danielle Penman: 7,160 (59.12%)

Jessica Breugelmans: 4,950 (40.88%)

District 39

Incumbent Don Harmon, a Democrat, ran unopposed: 27,053 (100%).

District 41

Senate Minority Leader John F. Curran, a Republican, ran unopposed: 11,449 (100%).

District 42

Incumbent Linda Holmes, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (20,756 votes), and Edgardo “Eddie” Perez of Aurora ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (7,027).

Illinois House of Representatives

District 7

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, a Democrat, ran unopposed: 15,142 (100%).

District 41

Democrat

Incumbent Janet Yang Rohr, a Democrat, ran unopposed (13,257 votes), and Ajay Gupta of Naperville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,114).

District 42

Democrat

*Margaret DeLaRosa (i): 9,396 (58.86%)

Lynn LaPlante: 6,568 (41.14%)

Republican

Stephanie Trussell wins, running unopposed: 5,259 (100%).

District 45

Incumbent Martha “Marti” Deuter, a Democrat, ran unopposed (11,354 votes), and Gina Parrilli of Westmont ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,937).

District 46

Incumbent Diane Blair Sherlock, a Democrat, ran unopposed (9,190 votes), and Pedro Jovany Mendoza of Villa Park ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,495).

District 47

Robert A. Vrankovich of Carol Stream ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (6,866 votes) and Erica Bray-Parker for the Democratic (12,266).

District 48

Incumbent Jennifer Sanalitro, a Republican, ran unopposed (5,791 votes), and Amanda Zahorak of Itasca ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (9,867).

District 49

Incumbent Maura Hirschauer, a Democrat, ran unopposed (9,106 votes), and John Paul Augustynowicz of Warrenville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,865).

District 50

Incumbent Barbara Hernandez, a Democrat, ran unopposed: 7,244 votes (100%).

District 56

Incumbent Michelle Mussman, a Democrat, ran unopposed (9,477 votes), and Edward “Ed” Lapinski of Des Plaines ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,059).

District 65

Incumbent Dan Ugaste, a Republican, ran unopposed (7,227 votes), and Ricky Rivard of St. Charles ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (10,453).

District 77

Incumbent Norma Hernandez, a Democrat, ran unopposed (5,981 votes), and Anthony Airdo of Melrose Park ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (1,938).

District 81

Incumbent Anne Stava, a Democrat, ran unopposed (13,709 votes), and Laura Hois of Downers Grove ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,481).

District 82

Incumbent Nicole La Ha, a Republican, ran unopposed: 5,952 votes (100%).

District 84

Democrat

*Saba Haider: 6,601 (63.50%)

Jared Ploger: 3,794 (36.50%)

Republican

Brian Scopa wins, running unopposed: 2,474 (100%).

District 85

Incumbent Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, a Democrat, ran unopposed (8,796 votes), and Chris Metcalfe of Bolingbrook ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,314).

Cook County

County Board President

Democrat

*Toni Preckwinkle (i): 470,960 (69.03%)

Brendan Reilly: 211,278 (30.97%)

Republican

Maxwell Rice (write-in): 99 99 (5.42%)

*Eric Wallace (write-in): 1,727 (94.58%)

Libertarian

*Michael Murphy: 2,512 (99.92%)

Justin Tucker (write-in): 2 (0.08%)

Sheriff

Incumbent Thomas Dart wins, running unopposed for the Democratic nomination (612,500) and Brad Sandefur for the Libertarian (2,422).

County Assessor

Democrat

*Pat Hynes: 341,841 (51.95%)

Fritz Kaegi (i): 316,177 (48.05%)

Republican

No candidates filed.

Libertarian

Nico Tsatsoulis wins, running unopposed: 2,391 (100%).

County Clerk

Incumbent Monica Gordon wins, running unopposed: 602,809 (100%). No Republicans filed. Libertarian Hontas Farmer ran unopposed as a write-in candidate: 40 (100%).

County Treasurer

Incumbent Maria Pappas wins, running unopposed: 624,514 (100%). No Republicans or Libertarians filed.

Water Reclamation District Commissioner

Democrat

*Eira Lizeth Corral Sepúlveda (i): 411,072 (27.84%)

*Precious Brady-Davis (i): 426,591 (28.89%)

*Beth McElroy Kirkwood (i): 356,008 (24.11%)

Sarah Bury: 283,080 (19.17%)

Republican

Frank Rowder ran unopposed as a write-in candidate: 727 (100%).

Commissioner, Unexpired Two-Year Term

Cameron “Cam” Davis wins, running unopposed for the Democratic nomination: 577,863 (100%).

DuPage County

Board Chairman

Incumbent Deb Conroy, a Democrat, ran unopposed (95,940 votes), and Gary Grasso ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (42,437).

Sheriff

Democrat

Peter Coolidge wins, running unopposed: 94,207 (100%).

Republican

*Sean Noonan: 30,750 (66.51%)

Edmond Moore: 15,484 (33.49%)

County Clerk

Democrat

*Paula Deacon Garcia: 57,256 (56.53%)

Jean Kaczmarek (i): 44,031 (43.47%)

Republican

Patricia Kladis-Schiappa wins, running unopposed: 41,764 (100%).

County Treasurer

Incumbent Gwen Henry, a Republican, ran unopposed (42,892 votes), and Yeena Yoo ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (95,057).

Regional Superintendent of Schools for DuPage County

Democrat

Rebecca Gamboa: 95,704 (99.93%)

Misael Nascimento (write-in): 63 (0.07%)

Republican

Incumbent Amber M. Quirk wins, running unopposed: 42,630 (100%).

DuPage County Board

District 1, Full 4-Year Term

Democrat

Incumbent Michael L. Childress ran unopposed: 12,310 (100%).

Republican

*Eric Poplonski: 6,652 (95.08%)

Onkar Singh Sangha: 344 (4.92%)

District 1, Unexpired 2-Year Term

Democrat

Nicholas R. Panicola Jr.: 1,994 (14.99%)

*Melissa Villanueva: 8,543 (64.21%)

Maria Sinkule: 2,768 (20.80%)

Republican

Paula Pezza ran unopposed: 6,600 (100%).

District 2, Full 4-Year Term

Democrat

*Christopher Espinoza: 11,857 (61.01%)

Guido Nardini: 7,577 (38.99%)

Republican

Robert “Rusty” Stevens ran unopposed: 7,737 (100%).

District 2, Unexpired 2-Year Term

Democrat

Mahnoor Ahmad: 7,497 (37.69%)

*Mary Rada Walters: 12,393 (62.31%)

Republican

Theresa McClear ran unopposed: 7,699 (100%).

District 3, Full 4-Year Term

Marcus King ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (15,481 votes) and incumbent Kari Galassi for the Republican.

District 3, Unexpired 2-Year Term

Ericka Polanco-Webb ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination and incumbent Brian J. Krajewski for the Republican (7,546).

District 4, Full 4-Year Term

Democrat

Syed V. Hussain: 8,211 (44.25%)

*Paula McGowen: 10,345 (55.75%)

Republican

Incumbent Grant Eckhoff ran unopposed: 7,494 (100%).

District 4, Unexpired 2-Year Term

Incumbent Mary FitzGerald Ozog ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (16,919 votes) and Isobel Michaud for the Republican (7,199).

District 5, Full 4-Year Term

Democrat

Sadia Covert (i): 6,575 (35.59%)

Marylee Leu: 2,733 (14.80%)

*Ian Holzhauer: 9,164 (49.61%)

Republican

Chris Jacks ran unopposed: 6,187 (100%).

District 5, Unexpired 2-Year Term

Incumbent Dawn DeSart ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (17,153 votes) and Daniel Alejandro Lomeli for the Republican (6,068).

District 6, Full 4-Year Term

Jesse Gutierrez ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (14,218 votes) and incumbent James F. “Jim” Zay for the Republican (7,367).

District 6, Unexpired 2-Year Term

Democrat

Lauren “Laurie” Nowak: 6,879 (46.32%)

*Melissa Martinez (i): 7,971 (53.68%)

Republican

Kathleen Zander ran unopposed: 7,250 (100%).

DuPage County Forest Preserve

President

Incumbent Daniel Hebreard ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (94,849 votes) and Carl Schultz for the Republican (42,685).

Forest Preserve District 1

Democrat

Quinn F. Fulmer: 4,228 (32.51%)

*Susan M. Smentek: 8,778 (67.49%)

Republican

Carolyn Ubriaco ran unopposed: 6,557 (100%).

Forest Preserve District 2

Democrat

*Tina Tyson-Dunne (i): 9,354 (50.46%)

Jacalynn “Jax” West: 3,136 (16.92%)

Dana Moreau: 6,048 (32.62%)

Republican

William “Bill” Wehrle ran unopposed: 7,684 (100%).

Forest Preserve District 5

Incumbent Barbara A. O’Meara ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (17,224 votes) and Michael Farmer for the Republican (6,173).

Judicial

3rd Appellate District

Democrat

John Pavich: 51,201 (30.28%)

*Margaret “Peggy” O’Connell: 117,901 (69.72%)

Republican

*Jason A. Helland: 51,265 (56.92%)

Mark Senak: 38,800 (43.08%)

18th Judicial Circuit — 4th Subcircuit Vacancy

Christina Kye ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (13,481 votes) and Michael W. Fleming for the Republican (6,861).

18th Judicial Circuit — 5th Subcircuit Vacancy

Terra Costa Howard ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (16,804). No Republican candidates filed.

Referendums

City of Wood Dale — Zoning Amendment to Allow Hens in Single-Family Residential Districts

*Yes: 1,032 (53.72%)

No: 889 (46.28%)

Milton Township — New Tax Rate for Road Machinery and Equipment

Yes: 10,167 (42.40%)

*No: 13,810 (57.60%)

Naperville Park District — $120M Park Bonds

*Yes: 16,700 (56.09%)

No: 13,074 (43.91%)

Oakbrook Terrace Fire Protection District — New Tax Rate for Emergency and Rescue

*Yes: 284 (58.80%)

No: 199 (41.20%)

Tri-State Fire Protection District — $38M General Obligation Bonds

*Yes: 4,160 (62.88%)

No: 2,456 (37.12%)

School District 45 — Proposition to Increase Limiting Rate

Yes: 3,618 (48.70%)

*No: 3,811 (51.30%)