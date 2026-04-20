Ex-Joliet teacher charged in Kendall County with grooming, indecent solicitation of a child

A former Joliet school teacher is charged with indecent solicitation of a child, grooming, and traveling to meet a minor following an investigation by the Joliet Police Department.

The charges were filed in Kendall County against Alex Buetikofer, 38, of Lisle, a former teacher at Aux Sable Middle School, 2001 Wildspring Parkway, Joliet. The school is part of Plainfield School District 202.

Buetikofer was taken to the Kendall County jail on Saturday.

On March 6, Buetikofer engaged in a conversation with an eighth-grade student in the cafeteria at Aux Sable school and asked her for her phone number, according to a court record detailing Buetikofer’s felony arrest.

“This exchange was captured on Aux Sable’s school surveillance system. Video footage of the cafeteria shows Buetikofer providing paper while [the student] writes down her number,” the court record stated.

Later on March 6, Buetikofer sent the student several text messages.

One of those messages said, “Would you feel comfortable hanging out outside of school, like going to the mall or something? Nothing crazy. I could buy you anything you want lol.”

On April 6, detectives with permission of the victim used their phone to engage in text exchange with Buetikofer, who sent a series of sexually explicit messages to that phone, court records show.

On April 17, Buetikofer agreed to meet up with a minor at a McDonald’s in Yorkville, court records show.

After he was taken into custody, officers saw what appeared to be sex toys, alcohol, and blankets inside his vehicle, court records show.