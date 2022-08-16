Area roundup: Fulton boys golfers top Aquin in home opener

The Fulton Steamers had four golfers shoot 43 or better in their home opener Monday against Aquin, which did not field a full team.
Landon Meyers was medalist with a 37, while Zach Winkel shot a 39 and Jacob Voss fired a 40. Brady Read’s 43 rounded out Fulton’s team score, and Reed Owen (46) and Dawson Price (48) also competed.
Polo takes on Pec: Cody Buskohl fired a 51 to lead the Marcos at home against the Indians.
Aiden Messer shot a 69, Caleb Sutton had a 76, and Wyatt Brooks fired an 83 for Polo. Pec’s Evan Folk was medalist with a 47.
Girls golf
Polo tops Pec: The Marcos got a 45 from Kam Stockton in a home dual against Pec.
Anna Faivre fired a 54, Alyvia Schmidt had a 56, and Avery Faivre shot 61 for Polo.
Saturday’s results
Girls golf
Hackman, Hawks win in Lanark: Oregon senior Ava Hackman shot an 84 to earn medalist honors and lead her team to the title at the Eastland Invite on Saturday at Lake Carroll.
Hackman caught fire in the back nine, shooting a 38 to go with her front-nine 46. Teammate Lexi Davis was sixth with a 97, while Aniyah Sarver (110), Sara Eckardt (124), Kendra Ehrler (126) and Hailey-Jane Becker (129) also played for the Hawks, whose score of 414 was 13 strokes better than runner-up Winnebago (427).
Polo was third with a 464, led by Kam Stockton’s third-place finish with an 88. Anna Faivre (107), Avery Faivre (128) and Alyvia Schmidt (141) also competed for the Marcos.
Eastland’s lone golfer was Belle Lego, who shot a 107.
Boys golf
Wittenauer ties for top spot at Lake Carroll: Amboy’s Hayden Wittenauer shot a 77 to tie Galena’s Ryan Stoffregen for medalist honors at the season-opening Eastland Invite on Saturday at Lake Carroll.
Galena won the team title with a 333, with Fulton placing second with a 345, and River Ridge-Scales Mound taking third (357). Amboy finished fourth (359), Eastland was fifth (404), Winnebago placed six (436), and Dakota finished seventh (500). Polo and Lena-Winslow/Pearl City did not field full teams.
Wittenauer shot a 39 on the front nine and 38 on the back for the Clippers, while Wes Wilson finished fourth with a 79 (38-41). Jordan Harris (100), Carson Barlow (108) and Bryson Full (111) also played.
Landon Meyers led Fulton with an 80, good for fifth place individually. Jacob Voss tied for seventh with an 84, while Reed Owen (91), Brady Read (91), Zach Winkel (94), and Dawson Price (106) also competed.
Braden Anderson (94) and Keagan Strauch (96) led the host Cougars, with Colton Hendrick (103), Camron Huber (114), Cooper Dollinger (116), Parker Krogman (120), Kayden Knutti (125) and Perry Stoner (136) also playing for Eastland.
Cody Buskohl was the lone Polo player, shooting a 112.
Local golf
Weidman wins Senior Rock River: Sunset’s Brian Weidman shot a two-day total of 150 to win medalist honors at the Senior Rock River Classic over the weekend, and Emerald Hill won the team title by five points over Shady Oaks.
Lake Erie led the team standings at +71 after Day 1 at Sandburr Run, with Emerald Hill and Sunset tied at +67. But Emerald Hill rallied to win on Day 2 at Shady Oaks, finishing at +121, while the hosts took second at +116. Lake Erie took third (+113), Deer Valley finished fourth (+108), Sunset was fifth (+107), Prophet Hills placed sixth (+68), and Sandburr Run took seventh (+53).
Weidman’s +29 against bogey was followed by teammate Cary Bennett’s +28, while Prophet Hills’ Leo Heaton won the First Flight at +27. Lake Erie’s Jeff Woodside was second in the First Flight at +25.
Sandburr Run’s Jerry Janssen won the Second Flight with a +25, while Lake Erie’s Tom Rickels was second at +24. Shady Oaks’ Sparky Larkin shot a +21 to win the Third Flight, with Lake Erie’s Mike Schaver taking second at +16. Shady Oaks’ John Klausen won the Fourth Flight at +26, and Lake Erie’s Don Kuhnen was second at +25.
Deer Valley’s Tim Slavin won the Fifth Flight at +15, with Emerald Hill’s Dave Jakobs second at +14. Jakobs’ teammate Jim Franson took the Sixth Flight at +19, ahead of runner-up Skip Leach of Deer Valley (+10).
Lake Erie’s Howdy Mills finished first in the Seventh Flight at +12, winning a playoff against Shady Oaks’ Jeff Lovgren (+12). Deer Valley’s Dalbert Wiebenga had a +12 to win the Eighth Flight, and Emerald Hill’s Greg Schott was second at +6.