2025 Sauk Valley baseball preview capsules

Coach: Brian Treadwell (third season)

2024: 10-13, 3-7 NUIC South (fifth place)

Returning varsity: Brock Lehman, sr., C/IF/P; Barrett Becker, sr., IF; Nate Becker, sr., OF; Ryan Garcia, sr., IF; Caleb Thomas, sr., IF/P; Aaron Lester, sr., IF/P; Nolan Rueff, sr., IF/P; Logan O’Brien, sr., OF; Ben Rockwood, sr., IF/P; Chase Near, jr., C/IF/P; Justin Henert, jr., IF/OF

Key newcomers: Brody Ellis, jr., OF/P; Zac Rockwood, jr., OF/P

Worth noting: The Raiders return eight starters from last year’s team that played in a regional championship for the first time in school history before losing to Forreston. Lehman set the school record with seven home runs and Lester is nearing the program’s career stolen base and runs scored records.

“These guys are returning bigger, faster, stronger and hungrier than ever,” Treadwell said. “This group of young men has been instrumental in helping A-FC baseball reach new heights and has accomplished every goal they have set for themselves.”

Coach: Cade Sharp (first season)

2024: 10-13, 6-4 NUIC East

Returning varsity: Quinn Leffelman, sr., C; Dillon Merriman, sr., 1B; Brody Christofferson, sr., SS; Carson Barlow, sr., 3B; Eddie Jones, sr., CF; Rylan McNinch, jr., Utility; Caleb Shugars, sr., OF.

Key newcomers: Landon Carter, fr., 2B; Bryson Deery, fr., OF.

Worth noting: Sharp graduated from Mercer County High School before playing baseball at Monmouth College. He is joined on the staff by Mitchell McLaughlin and Tyson Powers.

“Our biggest strength is that we have a lot of depth on the team this year. We have lots of guys that can fill positions,” Sharp said. “We also have lots of quality pitchers that I feel comfortable going to. ... I am most looking forward to seeing how much my guys develop over the course of the year. I am excited to see how well we can play when we play to our full potential.”

Coach: Ryan Schisler (eighth season)

2024: 11-16, 4-6 TRAC East (now in LTC)

Returning varsity: Elijah Endress, sr. IF/P; Bryce Helms, sr., P/OF; Logan Philhower, jr., P/IF; Brock Rediger, sr., IF; Landen Birdsley, sr., OF, P; Landon Smith, sr., IF/OF; Drake Taylor, so., IF/OF; Blake Foster, so., IF/P; Colin Stabler, sr., IF/P; Tyce Barkman, jr., C/OF.

Key newcomer: Bracin Patnoe, sr., OF

Worth noting: Schisler says the team has a veteran group with nearly all of its starters returning.

“We look for those guys to build and improve upon their experience from last year to play with more confidence. Our three all-conference players Endress, Helms and Philhower are all playing their third year at the varsity level, so they will be big contributors, but our role guys are going to be critical to our success,” Schisler said. “There’s a ton of potential here so it just comes down to how well we go out and compete each day.”

Coach: Jason Burgess

2024: 18-12, 12-5 BNC (third)

Returning varsity: Brady Lawrence, jr., 1B/P/RF; Brady Feit, jr., ss; Gage Helfrich, jr.; Jake Whelan, jr., RF/P; Daniel Fordham, jr., P; Jack Redell, jr. LF; Xzavier Diaz, jr.; Xzadrian Diaz, jr.; Chase Simpson, jr., C; Kellen Haenitsch, jr., 1B/P; Eli Kirchoff, jr., CF/P

Worth noting: Lawrence is Dixon’s lone returning starter, but he is expected to miss most or all of the season with a torn ACL, according to Burgess.

“We lost a ton of talent from last year and will look to restock our team and compete at a high level,” Burgess said. “We are hoping to build on our program’s success and work on team chemistry and development in hopes to try and compete in the top of the conference.”

Coach: Weston Burkholder (15th season)

2024: 13-12-1, 5-4-1 NUIC East (fourth)

Returning varsity: Hunter Miller, sr. P/SS; Peyton Spears, sr., P/OF; Tanner Stern, sr., OF, Bradyen Jackson, sr., P/INF/C; Camron Huber, jr., P/INF; Zycan Haverland, jr., 1B/ P

Key newcomers: Brecken Hayden, so., OF/P; Brody Simons, so., C; Phineas Mullen, so., INF/P; Ian Burkholder, so., OF/1B/C/P

Worth noting: The Cougars return six starters, but the team has had limited practice together coming off a runner-up finish at the state basketball tournament.

Coach: Jeff Wunderlich

2024: 8-16

Returning varsity: Parker Rangel, sr., C; Caden VanHorn, sr., Braylon Swertfeger, sr., IF/OF/P; Eli Heyvaert, sr., 1B/C; Braedyn Frank, jr., P/IF; Ethan Daubman, sr., 1B/OF/P

Worth noting: Senior catcher Parker Rangel returns after leading the team with 39 hits and a .476 batting average, two home runs and 15 RBIs as a TRAC West first-team selection as a junior.

Coach: Mike McClellan (seventh season)

2024: 24-9, 8-1-1 NUIC East (first)

Returning varsity: Kendall Erdmann, jr., SS/P; Carson Akins jr., OF/P; Brendan Greenfield, sr., IF/P; Alec Schoonhoven, sr., P/IF; Daniel Koehl, sr., OF/P; Darin Greenfield, jr., OF/P; Brady Gill, jr., IF; Mickey Probst, so., C

Key newcomers: Connor Politsch, fr., IF/P; Kye Alderks, fr., OF/P; Cadan Hoffman, jr., OF; Kaden Brown, jr., P/IF; Daylen Rahn, so., OF/P

Worth noting: The Cardinals return eight starters from last year’s team that reached the sectional final before falling 4-3 to East Dubuque. The team plays three games in Memphis, Tennessee, over spring break.

“We have five of our top six pitchers returning from a year ago,” McClellan said. “We have a great group of guys who love to play baseball.”

Coach: Brent Dykstra (seventh season)

2024: 14-14, 5-5 NUIC West (fourth)

Returning varsity: Braeden Brennan, sr., IF/P; Braedon Meyers, jr., OF/C/P; Caden Wilkin, jr., IF; Chase Dykstra, jr., OF/1B/P; Chase Fletcher, jr., C/3B; Dane VanZuiden, sr., IF; Dom Kramer, sr., OF/P; Jacob Huisenga, sr., 1B/P; Evan Piercy, sr., OF/P; Jace Smith, sr., OF/C; Lucas Outzen, sr., P

Key newcomers: Jacob Voss, jr., OF/P; Evan Folk, so., OF/P; Jonathan Borgman, sr., OF/IF; Logan Sweeney, sr., 3B

Worth noting: The Steamers have won three straight regional titles and return eight starters.

“This year’s team is a very cohesive group of players,” coach Dykstra said. “As a young team last year and only losing two starters we are more experienced and look to build on our successes from a year ago.”

Coach: Danny Willis (first season)

2024: 3-16

Returning varsity: Kaleb Schroeder, sr., 2B/SS; Jacob Reed, sr., LF; Tyler Peters, sr., 1B

Key newcomer: Adam Helms, sr., 3B

Worth noting: Willis, a Morrison alum, is in his first year coaching varsity baseball. Morrison is also in its first season competing in the NUIC.

“Looking forward to a great season and watching the players compete and learn every single day,” Willis said. “Hoping to rebuild the culture that is Morrison Mustangs baseball.”

Coach: Austin Caravia (sixth season)

2024: 8-10, 4-6 NUIC East (fifth)

Returning varsity: Karter Livengood, jr., 3B/P; Bryson Wiersema, jr., CF/P; Spencer Nye, jr., C/P; Micah Toms-Smith, sr., 2B

Key newcomer: Kyson Francis, fr., SS/P

Worth noting: The Missiles lost five starters from last season in addition to pitcher and shortstop Evan Schenck to injury.

“The young men who have shown up are working hard and getting better every day to fill in those spots,” Caravia said. “Karter, Bryson and Spencer have shown great leadership in mentoring these young men. There will be some growing pains due to lack of experience, but towards the end of the season we expect to be a competitive ball club competing with most teams.”

Coach: Kenny Koerner (fifth season, 83-32)

2024: 25-6, 9-1 TRAC East (first). Placed fourth at state in Class 2A.

Returning varsity: Daniel Kelly, sr., C; Chase Decker, sr, CF; Joe Oswalt, sr, LF; Garret Matznick, jr, SS; Garet Wolfe, jr. 3B/P; Evan Bushman, jr, P/IF; Liam Nicklaus, so., IF; Ashton Miner, so., OF/C; Drake Cole, jr., 1B/P

Key newcomers: Jameson Hanlon, fr., IF/OF; Tyson Williams, fr., IF/OF

Worth noting: The Comets look to transition after the graduation of three-time all-stater and Dodgers draft pick Brendan Tunink, who set numerous all-time records at Newman. They return plenty of experience from last year’s state run, including 11-win starting pitcher Bushman and Wolfe, who was 6-1. Miner also led the team with 41 RBIs batting behind Tunink, and Matznick will be a defensive anchor at shortstop.

Koerner said Kelly, Decker and Oswalt also bring a “calming influence” to the team along with their experience.

“We return seven of our nine starters from last season’s team,” he said. “The Comets have been to the supersectional the past four seasons, and the goal of this season’s team is to get back to the supersectional again for a chance to go back to state.”

Coach: Nate Girton (sixth season)

2024: 11-18, 6-12 BNC (seventh)

Returning varsity: Landon Anderson, jr., OF; Avery Lewis, sr., OF/C; Logan Weems, sr., OF/P; Bryce Becker, jr., OF/P; Keaton Salsbury, jr., SS/C/OF; Jackson Messenger, jr., 2B; Gavin Morrow, sr., OF/C/P; Nole Campos, jr., P/3B; Jack Washburn, sr., P/OF/3B; Kade Girton, sr., 1B/P

Worth noting: Coach Girton said experience is a strength and the team looks to get better at battling through adversity.

“I’m looking forward to see if our pitching has gotten better,” he said, “and how we approach each game.”

Coach: Nate White (sixth season)

2024: 7-16, 3-7 NUIC East (sixth)

Returning varsity: Gus Mumford, sr., P/SS; Jefferey Donaldson, sr., P/C; Logan Nelson, sr., P/1B/3B; Dawson Foster, sr., P/OF; Gage Zeigler, sr., OF; Aiden Messer, jr., P, 2B

Key newcomers: Korbin Cavanaugh, jr., P/OF; Jackson Willis, so., P/Utility

Worth noting: The Marcos return six players with starting varsity experience, which White hopes translates to success.

“We have some solid pitching depth,” he said, “and an offensive lineup looking to take the next step.”

Coach: Donnie Chappell (26th season)

2024: 16-14, 11-6 BNC (fourth)

Returning varsity: Austin Castaneda, sr., OF/P; Mason Landes, sr., OF/P; Cadon Schulz, sr., C; Carter Hunter, jr., IF/P; Owen Mandrell, jr., OF/P; Owen Laws, so., IF/P; Ethan Moeller, so., IF/P; AJ Moore, so., OF/P

Key newcomers: Alex Espinosa, jr., IF/C; Brody Cox, jr., OF/C

Worth noting: Castaneda is a four-year varsity player signed to play at Mineral Area College. Coach Chappell says experience and pitching will be a strength of the Rockets.

Coach: Darwin Nettleton (12th season)

2024: 13-17-1, 5-9 Western Big 6 (sixth)

Returning varsity: Tatum Allen, sr., OF/P; Bryce Hartman, sr., SS/P; Drew Nettleton, sr., 3B/P; Eli Penne, jr., IF/P; Nick Capp, sr., C; Lincoln Davis, OF/1B; Shawn Dir, sr., P; James Leif, sr., OF/P

Key newcomers: Wyatt Cassens, jr., OF/C; Adrian Monarrez, Mason Hubbard, sr., P/IF; Cale Nettleton, so., IF; Jack Saathoff, so., OF

Worth noting: Sterling returns five starters, including four with pitching experience in Birdsley, Hartman, Drew Nettleton and Penne. Dir and Leif are also expected to contribute to Sterling’s strength on the mound.

Coach Nettleton says pitching and infield defense look to be strengths this season.

“Plenty of pitchers will have to step up and fill the shoes of 2024 2nd team all-conference pitcher Garrett Polson. We return a core that has competed at the varsity level for multiple seasons, plus players that rotated in and out of games. Our depth, experience and flexibility should provide opportunities in lineup construction.”

Coach: Matt Ritchie

2024: 0-20, 0-10 NUIC West (sixth)

Worth noting: The Thunder opened the season with a 9-0 win over Orangeville as Brody Leitzen and Jackson Bess combined to pitch a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Chanse Schnitzler had two hits and two RBIs in the win.