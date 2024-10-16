Dixon’s Leah Carlson has 13 assists, 3 aces in win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Rock Falls 2, North Boone 0: The Rockets won 25-20, 25-18 as Kacie Witherow led the team with 10 kills. Miley Bickett had 19 assists and five digs for Rock Falls.

Dixon 2, Byron 1: The Duchesses won 21-25, 28-26, 25-9 in the Big Northern Conference road matchup. Mady Tichler led Dixon (15-11, 5-2) with 17 kills and Morgan Hargrave had 20 digs and three aces. Leah Carlson had 13 assists and three aces in her return to action for Dixon.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Newman 0: The Panthers won 25-12, 25-15 as Lauren Abbott had eight kills and Kaylee Keegan had 17 assists and a block.

Milledgeville 2, Amboy 0: The Missiles won 25-20, 25-18 to improve to 17-5 overall and 7-3 in the NUIC South. Kendra Kingsby led Milledgeville with nine kills and three aces with 15 digs.

Fulton 2, Polo 0: The Steamers won 25-5, 26-24 as Miraya Pessman had seven kills and two aces. Laynie Mandrell led Polo with five kills.

Rockford Lutheran 2, Oregon 1: Oregon fell 21-25, 25-18, 25-21 as Madi Shaffer had 21 digs and five assists. Anna Stender led Oregon with seven kills and Emma Eckerd had 13 assists and an ace.

Lena Winslow 2, Eastland 0: Le-Win won 25-18, 25-21. Trixie Carroll had 11 kills and two aces and Morgan McCullough had 10 digs for Eastland (18-9, 7-2).

Scales Mound 2, West Carroll 0: Scales Mound won 25-5, 25-19.

Boys soccer

Dixon 3, Pecatonica 1: The Dukes picked up a road win as Jack Redell scored twice and Logan Grett added another goal for Dixon (11-5-2)

Rock Island 6, Sterling 2: Sterling (7-12-1, 1-6) fell at home in Western Big 6 Conference play after trailing 4-0 at halftime. Benjamin Goeh had a hat trick with two assists for the Rocks.

Girls swimming

LaSalle-Peru 93, Sterling 82: Sterling’s Kate Austin, Hazel Pham, Sammie Knox and Madison Austin paired to win the 400 freestyle relay and 200 free relay. Kate Austin added wins in the 100 backstroke, Knox won the 500 free, Pham won the 100 butterfly and 200 free, Alyssa Gaffey won diving and Madison Austin won the 50 free and 100 free.

Girls tennis

Boylan Catholic 3, Newman 1: Kaitlyn Conderman won Newman’s lone match in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-2.