Oregon girls soccer wins regional title: Sauk Valley Media roundup for Tuesday

Baseball

Sterling 2, Dixon 1: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors scored twice in the fourth inning and Garrett Polson and Drew Nettleton combined on a no-hitter as Sterling (12-15-1) took the nonconference contest. Polson struck out 12 and Nettleton fanned two for the Golden Warriors.

Ashton-Franklin Center 10, Hiawatha 9: At The Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional, in Ashton, Justin Henert’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh scored Nate Becker and Brock Lehman with the game-winning runs. Logan O’Brien had three hits and two RBIs for AFC (9-12). The Raiders will face Amboy in the regional semifinals on Wednesday.

Softball

Dixon 15, Rochelle 5 (6 inn.): At Dixon, a seven-run third was all the Duchesses needed as they took the nonconference contest. Kennedy Haenitsch tripled and drove in four. Bailey Tegeler doubled and drove in two for Dixon (9-16).

Sycamore 10, Sterling 1: At Sycamore, Ady Waldschmidt and Olivia Melcher had two hits each as the Golden Warriors fell in the nonconference contest. Marley Sechrest had an RBI and Sienna Stingley struck out seven for Sterling (19-4).

Bureau Valley 4, Morrison 1: At The Class 2A Rock Falls Regional, the seventh-seeded Storm upset the No, 2 Fillies to advance to the regional final. Madison Smith dominated in the circle striking out 10 and Kadyn Haage, Emily Wright, and Smith had RBIs for BV (16-9). Jordan Eads had an RBI for Morrison (18-8). The Storm will face the winner of Princeton and Rock Falls on Friday.

Genoa-Kingston 10, Oregon 2: At The Class 2A Oregon Regional, the fourth seeded Hawks fell behind early and couldn’t make the comeback. Ella Dannhorn and Abree Barker had two hits each and Olivia Paul had two RBIs for Oregon (17-13).

Girls Soccer

Dixon 1, Belvidere 0: At The Class 2A Belvidere North Regional, the Duchesses netted one goal and that’s all it took for Dixon (13-10) to advance to the regional final. They will face the host Blue Thunder on Friday.

Oregon 4, Aurora Central Catholic 1: At The Class 1A Oregon Regional, the Hawks captured the regional championship and advance to the Indian Creek sectional. Oregon (18-1) will face Stillman Valley in the sectional semifinal on Saturday.