Bureau Valley track wins Three Rivers conference meet: Sauk Valley Media sports roundup for Friday

Boys Track and Field

Western Big Six Conference Meet: At Galesburg, Sterling finished fourth behind champion East Moline. Dale Johnson won the 1,600 and 3,200 races to lead the Golden Warriors. Johnson also anchored the 4x400 relay team that included Jordan Britt, Quincy Maas, and Owen Anderson. Andre Klaver won the high jump for Sterling.

Three Rivers Athletic Conference Meet: At Rockridge, Bureau Valley scored 81 points to edge out Kewanee by a point for the team title. What made the feat that much more impressive is the Storm didn’t win a single event. Bureau Valley’s top finisher came in the 110 high hurdles where Andrew Roth placed third. the 4x100 relay team of Brady Hartz, Eli Attig, Cameron Lemons and Payton Walowski ran third. Hartz, Attig, Justin Moon and Adrian Gallardo placed third in the 4x400 relay and Maddox Moore, Nathan Siri, Zac Wiggim and Gallardo placed third in the 4x800 relay. Brady Anderson won the 100 and Levi Milder the 200 for Morrison. Milder and Anderson joined Zach Milder and Camden Pruis won the 4x100 relay, and the same group took the 4x200 relay. Zach Milder, Pruis, Chase Newman and Anderwon won the 4x400 relay for the Mustangs. Newman Central Catholic earned titles from Wyatt Widolff in the 800, Lucas Schaab in the 1,600, and the 4x800 relay team of Widloff, Schaab, Lucas Simpson and Cody McBride. Caleb Eads of Erie won the long jump.

Girls Track and Field

Class 1A Oregon Sectional: At Oregon, Forreston captured the team title with 101.5 points. Oregon ran third. Letrese Bruisker qualified in the 300 hurdles, and the Cardinals qualified their 4x100 relay team of Elsa Monaco, Bree Schneiderman, Buisker and Autumn Pritchard as well as the 4x200 relay team of the same group qualified for state by winning the events. Sydni Badertscher qualified in the shot put and discus for the Cardinals Schneiderman also qualified in the 200. Emma Randecker qualified in the 100, 200, and 400 by winning each event for West Carroll. Lorelai Dannhorn won the 800 and Rylie Robertson won the 100 hurdles for Oregon. The Hawks also qualified the 4x200 relay team of Lexi Ebert, Miranda Ciesiel, Daleanah Koertner, and Grace Tremble. Tremble also qualified by winning the high jump.

Baseball

Mendota 8, Polo 3: At Polo, Aidan Messer drove in two runs as the Marcos fell to the Indians. Logan Nelson had two hits for Polo (6-15).

Newman Central Catholic 4, Bureau Valley 3 (10 inn.): At Sterling, Evan Bushman scored the winning run on an error as the Comets beat the Storm in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference game. Brandon Tunink accounted for two RBIs for Newman (21-4-1, 10-1). Landen Birdsley and Tyler Birkey had RBIs for Bureau Valley (11-15, 4-6).

Lena Winslow 13, West Carroll 1 (5 inn.): At Savanna, the visiting Panthers scored six in the fifth inning to pull away and take down the Thunder in a Northwest Upstate Illini contest. Jacen Anderson homered for West Carroll.

North Boone 3-9, Oregon 2-2: At Poplar Grove, the Hawks fell in a double header to the Vikings the Big Northern Conference. In Game 1, Logan Weems and Jack Washburn had RBIs for Oregon. In Game 2, Keaton Salsbury had two RBIs for Oregon (11-17, 6-12).

Forreston 5, Fulton 4: At Fulton, the Cardinals scored the first five runs of the game and hung on to take the NUIC contest. Alec Schoonhoven drove in two runs and Carson Akins and Kendall Erdmann had two hits each for Forreston (19-8-1, 9-1-1). Mason Keubel and Caden Wilkin had RBIs for Fulton (12-13, 5-6).

Dunlap 10, Sterling 1: At Dunlap, the Golden Warriors managed four hits in the nonconference loss. Tatum Allen had an RBI for Sterling (11-15-1).

Softball

Amboy 9, Polo 1: At Polo, the Clippers scored six runs in the fifth to break open a close game. Peyton Payne had two hits and drove in three and Brittlyn Whitman drove in two for Amboy (11-8). Chey Wilkins had a double and scored a run for Polo (7-13).

Fulton 22, Forreston 0 (4 inn.): At Fulton, Addison Hartman threw a no-hitter and the Steamers amassed 18 hits in an NUIC rout of the Cardinals. Brooklyn Brennan doubled twice and drove in five, Reese Germann and Addison Hartman had three RBIs each for Fulton (23-5, 9-1 in the NUIC).

Newman Central Catholic 4, Bureau Valley 0: At Sterling, the Comets took care of business early scoring twice in the first then the third to take the TRAC contest from the Storm. Jessalin Johns kept it that way allowing just a hit and striking out seven for Newman (12-9, 7-3). Addison Foster and Amiya Rodriguez had RBIs for the Comets.