Newman Central baseball rolls: Sauk Valley Sports Roundup for Monday

Baseball

Polo 15, South Beloit 1 (5 inn.): At South Beloit, the biggest offensive output of the season lifted the Marcos to the win over the Sobos. Nolan Hahn led the attack with four hits and four RBIs. Carter Merdian, Gus Mumford and Jeffrey Donaldson had two RBIs each for Polo (6-14).

Rockridge 8, Erie-Prophetstown 7: At Taylor Ridge, the host Rockets scored three times in the last of the sixth to take the Three Rivers Conference contest over the Panthers. Ethan Daubman, Braedyn Frank and Parker Rangel had two hits each for EP (6-14).

Pearl City 6, Eastland 5: At Pearl City, Brycen Voegeli singled to center, driving in Jayden Downs with the game-winner in a Northwest Upstate Illini contest. Parker Allen doubled, homered and drove in five for PC (8-13).

Brayden Jackson and Cole Huber homered for Eastland (9-11-1).

Pecatonica 13, West Carroll 4: At Pecatonica, the Rivermen erupted for a 13-run, 10-hit performance in an NUIC contest. Jonathan Hartline homered and drove in three, and Jordan DoBran drove in two for Pecatonica (11-7).

Jacen Anderson had three RBIs for WC.

Orion 8, Morrison 2: At Orion, Collin Renkes collected four hits as the Mustangs fell in a TRAC contest. Koltin Swaim homered for Morrison (3-15).

Galena 6, Forreston 5: At Forreston, the Pirates scored three times each in the fifth and sixth innings to take the NUIC contest from the Cardinals. Carson Akins doubled twice and drove in three runs for Forreston (18-8-1).

Newman Central 14, Amboy 5: At Sterling, the Comets broke open a close contest with nine in the bottom of the sixth to take the nonconference contest. Brandon Tunink homered and drove in three, and Joe Oswalt knocked in four to lead NCC on offense.

Garret Matznik, Garet Wolfe and Ashton Miner had a pair of RBIs each for Newman (18-4-1).

Byron 11, Dixon 2 (6 inn.): At Dixon, the visiting Tigers jumped out to a six-run advantage and never looked back in a Big Northern Conference contest. Brady Lawrence had two hits. Alex Harrison had an RBI for the Dukes (15-6, 11-4).

Rock Falls 7, Oregon 3: At Oregon, six runs in the first two innings were more than enough as the Rockets rolled in the BNC. Carter Schueler struck out eight in just over five innings for Rock Falls (13-12, 11-5). Carter Hunter led the offense for the Rockets with two RBIs.

Keaton Salsbury had two RBIs for Oregon (11-15, 6-10).

Softball

Polo 10, South Beloit 0 (5 inn.): At South Beloit, Camrynn Jones went all five in the circle, striking out nine. She also had a pair of RBIs to pace the Marcos offense. Cheyenna Wilkins had four hits and drove in two. Sydnei Rahn had three RBIs for Polo 7-12, 4-6).

Rockridge 7, Erie-Prophetstown 3: At Taylor Ridge, Wynn Renkes struck out seven as the Panthers fell to the Rockets in a TRAC matchup. Lilly Swatos had a pair of RBIs for EP (7-14).

Pearl City 13, Eastland 3 (6 inn.): At Pearl City, Jorja Johnson homered and drove in four as the Wolves rolled in the NUIC. Natalie Lotz had three RBIs, and Mackenize Lotz struck out nine for PC (14-8).

Bureau Valley 15, Hall 4 (6 inn.): At Spring Valley, Emily Wright contributed three RBIs as the Storm took the TRAC contest. Emma Stabler and Madison Smith added two RBIs each for BV (13-8).

Morrison 13, Orion 0: At Orion, Bella Duncan fanned 12 as the Fillies rolled in the TRAC. Elle Milnes homered and drove in four, and Allie Anderson drove in two for Morrison (16-7).

Galena 10, Forreston 2: At Forreston, the Pirates scored seven times in the first and never looked back in the NUIC contest. Ayla Kiper had three hits and McKenna Rummel two hits for Forreston (7-17).

Newman Central Catholic 12, Amboy 1 (5 inn.): At Sterling, Jess Johns had a three-RBI day and struck out eight to lead the Comets in the nonconference contest. Sophia Ely and Brenleigh Cook had two RBIs each for NCC (11-9).

Stillman Valley 6, Dixon 0: At Stillman Valley, Kiley Gaither and Ava Valk had hits for Dixon as the Duchesses fell to the Cardinals in the BNC. Dixon dropped to 5-16 overall.

Sterling 4, East Moline United 0: At Sterling, Sienna Stingley struck out six as the Golden Warriors captured the Western Big Six contest. Mya Lira had two RBIs for Sterling (18-3).

Boys track and field

Milledgeville Missile Invite: At Milledgeville, Morrison captured the team title with 104 points. Newman ran third and Forreston fourth.

Brady Anderson took the 100 and Levi Milder the 200 for Morrison. Lucas Simpson won the 800 and Lucas Schaab the 3,200 for Newman. Eli Ferris won the high jump for Forreston.

Girls track and field

Forreston Girls Meet: At Forreston, the host Cardinals captured the team title, scoring 203 points. West Carroll ran fourth, and Aston-Franklin Center ran sixth.

Laynie Mandrell won the 300 hurdles, Sydni Badertscher the shot put and discus and Letrese Buisker the high jump. Ashlyn Rinaldi won the long jump for the Cardinals. Emma Randecker won the 100 and 200 meters for West Carroll.