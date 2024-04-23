Sterling, Dixon softball earn conference wins: Monday’s SVM area roundup

Softball

Sterling 3, Rock Island 2: At Rock Island, the Golden Warriors took a 3-1 lead in the third inning and held off the Rocks for a Western Big 6 win on Monday.

Sienna Stingley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Sterling at the plate.

Stingley also earned the complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out 14 with one walk.

Dixon 9, Rockford Lutheran 5: At Rockford, the Duchesses took a 3-1 lead in the first inning and pulled away for a Big Northern Conference win over the Crusaders.

Ava Valk went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Bailey Tegeler went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three runs for Dixon. Elly Brown added two RBIs for the Duchesses.

Allie Abell earned the complete-game win, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits and striking out eight with five walks.

Newman 20, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): At Mendota, the Comets scored 12 fifth-inning runs to finish a run-rule win over the Trojans.

Amiya Rodriguez went 1 for 1 with three RBIs and a walk, including a home run, and Brenleigh Cook went 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Newman. Kaylee Benyo and Jess Johns chipped in three RBIs each, Lucy Oetting tallied two walks, two RBIs and three runs, and Madison Duhon and Rodriguez scored four runs apiece for the Comets.

Johns pitched four innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out seven with two walks.

North Boone 10, Rock Falls 3: At Rock Falls, the Rockets gave up six answered runs over the last three innings to lose the BNC matchup to the Vikings.

Olivia Osborne went 2 for 3, and Ari Reyna homered with two RBIs for Rock Falls.

Fulton 21, Polo 4 (4 inn.): At Polo, the Steamers scored 14 first-inning runs en route to a run-rule win over the Lady Marcos.

Emily Kane went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, including a home run, Kira Wilson went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and Zoe Kunau went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Fulton. Addison Hartman also homered and totaled three RBIs for the Steamers.

Jessa Read earned the complete-game win, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and striking out three with no walks.

Cheyenna Wilkins and Sydnei Rahn each hit a solo home run for Polo.

Morrison 3, Erie-Prophetstown 1: At Prophetstown, Ava Duncan blasted a three-run home run in the fourth inning to lift the Fillies to a Three Rivers West win over the Panthers.

Bella Duncan earned the complete-game win, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out 17 with two walks.

Oregon 6, Byron 5: At Oregon, Haleigh Burkhart drove in the game-winning run in the fifth inning to lift the Hawks over the Tigers.

Burkhart led Oregon with three hits, while Madi Shaffer and Sarah Stevens added two hits apiece.

Alexi Czochara threw four strikeouts to earn the win.

Durand 4, Milledgeville 3: At Durand, Olivia Wooden went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, but the Missiles fell to the Bulldogs.

Loren Meiners and Maliah Grenoble added two hits each for Milledgeville.

Kendra Kingsby took the loss in a complete game, allowing four runs (one earned) on one hit and striking out four with five walks.

Eastland 11, River Ridge/Scales Mound 1 (6 inn.): At Lanark, the Cougars scored in every inning but the fifth to claim a run-rule win over the Hornets.

Olivia Klinefelter went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Vanessa Allen, Kennidee Bryant and Sophie Preston added two RBIs each for Eastland.

Jenica Stoner earned the complete-game win, allowing one unearned run on one hit and striking out three with one walk.

Baseball

Newman 5, Mendota 3: At Mendota, the Comets scored three runs in the fifth inning and held the Trojans scoreless after the second inning to claim a Three Rivers East win.

Joe Oswalt went 2 for 3, Ashton Miner totaled two RBIs, and Brendan Tunink drew two walks and scored two runs to lead Newman.

Tunink pitched two scoreless innings for the win, allowing one hit and striking out four with one walk.

Fulton 12, Polo 2 (6 inn.): At Polo, the Steamers rolled to a run-rule win over the Marcos.

Mason Kuebel totaled three RBIs, and Jimmy Crimmins and Jacob Huisenga totaled two hits each for Fulton.

Chase Dykstra earned the complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out six with three walks.

Nolan Hahn drove in both runs for Polo.

Oregon 15, Rockford Christian 5 (5 inn.): At Rockford, the Hawks scored 10 second-inning runs and rolled to a BNC win over the Royal Lions.

Jack Washburn, Avery Lewis, Logan Weems and Bryce Becker totaled two hits apiece to lead Oregon. Washburn tallied three RBIs, including a home run and a triple, and Gavin Morrow also chipped in three RBIs for the Hawks.

Forreston 7, River Ridge 2: At Hanover, Brady Gill went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as the Cardinals defeated the Wildcats in an NUIC crossover game.

Kendall Erdmann and Carson Akins added two hits apiece for Forreston.

Alex Ryia pitched three innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out two with no walks.

Eastland 12, Warren/Stockton 3: At Warren, the Cougars scored five runs in the fourth inning and cruised to an NUIC crossover win over the Warhawks.

Trevor Janssen, Peyton Spears and Brayden Jackson led Eastland with two hits and two RBIs each.

Hunter Miller earned the complete-game win, allowing three runs (zero earned) on six hits and striking out five with no walks.

Girls soccer

Oregon 8, Sterling 0: At Oregon, the Hawks improved to 10-1 on the season with a shutout win over the Golden Warriors.

Deb Schmid scored three goals, Anna Stender scored two goals, and Teagan Champley, Kenna Wubbena and Noelle Girton added one goal apiece for Oregon. Stender, Champley and Engelkes each tallied one assist.