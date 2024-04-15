Rock Falls baseball sweeps doubleheader: Saturday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Rock Falls 9, Forreston 0: At Dakota, the Rockets scored four runs in the fourth inning and five in the sixth in a shutout win over the Cardinals in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Saturday.

Cadon Schulz, Hunter Gale and Ethan Moeller each totaled two hits to lead Rock Falls. Schulz and Owen Mandrell each had two RBIs.

Carter Hunter and Mason Landis combined on the five-hit shutout. Hunter allowed four hits and struck out three with one walk over six innings. Landis pitched one inning of scoreless relief with one strikeout.

Alec Schoonhoven went 2 for 3 to lead Forreston at the plate.

Rock Falls 12, Dakota 3: At Dakota, Austin Castaneda, Carter Schueler and Owen Mandrell tallied three hits apiece to lead the Rockets over the Indians – and to the doubleheader sweep.

Ethan Mathews pitched four innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three.

Forreston 4, Dakota 1: At Dakota, the Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the third inning and hung on for an NUIC crossover win over the Indians.

Alec Schoonhoven went 2 for 4 to lead Forreston at the plate.

Kendall Erdmann and Daniel Koehl each pitched two scoreless innings for the Cardinals.

Sterling 5-1, United Township 1-14: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors went 1-1 in their Western Big 6 doubleheader.

In Game 1, Garrett Polson pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on one hit and striking out 12 with two walks.

Drew Nettleton and Bryce Hartman each had two hits and two RBIs, while Tatum Allen scored three runs for Sterling.

In Game 2, Nettleton and Braden Birdsley had one hit each in a two-hit performance and five-inning loss.

Oregon 8, Pearl City 7: At Oregon, the Hawks rallied from a 7-3 deficit to a nonconference win, scoring five unanswered runs over the last two innings.

Keaton Salsbury went 3 for 4 and scored three runs, and Kade Girton, Jackson Messenger and Gavin Morrow each chipped in two hits for Oregon.

Fulton 10, Eastland 0 (6 inn.): At Lanark, the Steamers rolled to a run-rule win over the Cougars.

Dom Kramer, Jacob Huisenga and AJ Boardman each totaled two hits to lead Fulton. Kramer homered and tripled on his hits for a team-high five RBIs. Mason Kuebel added three RBIs for the Steamers.

Boardman pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 11 with three walks.

Trevor Janssen and Ethan Kessler had the only hits for Eastland.

Softball

Rock Falls 10-10, Galesburg 8-12: At Galesburg, the Rockets split a nonconference doubleheader against the Silver Streaks.

In Game 1, Peyton Smit went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Ari Reyna and Maddison Morgan each chipped in two hits for Rock Falls.

In Game 2, Kaltrina Lecaj, Nicolette Udell and Maddison Morgan totaled two hits apiece for the Rockets. Morgan had three RBIs, and Udell and Lecaj each chipped in two RBIs.

Lincoln-Way East 15, Sterling 4 (6 inn.): At Marengo, the Golden Warriors suffered a run-rule loss to the Griffins in the first game of their doubleheader.

Sienna Stingley went 3 for 3 with an RBI to lead Sterling.

Sterling 23, Harvard 2 (4 inn.): At Marengo, the Golden Warriors scored 15 second-inning runs on their way to a run-rule win over the Hornets.

Olivia Melcher went 3 for 4 with six RBIs, including two home runs, and Stingley went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, including one home run, for Sterling. Lily Martinez added three RBIs for the Golden Warriors.

Layla Wright earned the complete-game win, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and striking out three with four walks.

Freeport 3, Dixon 2 (9 inn.): At Freeport, the Duchesses scored two runs in the seventh inning to force extras, but couldn’t finish the comeback against the Pretzels.

Delaney Bruce, Elly Brown and Taylor Frost each totaled two hits to lead Dixon.

Allie Abell took the loss in eight innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on nine hits and striking out 14 with one walk.

Oregon 15, Forreston 0 (4 inn.): At Oregon, the Hawks scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to cap a run-rule win over the Cardinals.

Gracen Pitts, Madi Shaffer and Brooke Halverson each had two hits to lead Oregon. Abree Barker reached a base four times, and Halverson also had two RBIs. Sarah Stevens hammered a two-out, two-run double for the Hawks in the fourth inning.

Halverson pitched a four-inning shutout with five strikeouts.

Polo 10-11, Milledgeville 11-13: At Milledgeville, the Missiles swept the Lady Marcos in an NUIC South doubleheader.

In Game 1, Kendra Kingsby went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and Olivia Wooden went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, including a double and a home run, to lead Milledgeville.

Karlea Frey, Camrynn Jones and Allissa Marschang each totaled two RBIs to lead Polo. Jones and Frey each hit a home run.

In Game 2, Kingsby went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Wooden went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, including a home run.

Sydnei Rahn went 4 for 5 with two RBIs, and Frey went 2 for 4 with a solo home run for Polo.

Fulton 21, Eastland 3 (4 inn.): At Lanark, the Steamers homered four times and totaled 18 hits in a run-rule win over the Cougars.

Emily Kane and Madyson Luskey each went 3 for 4 to lead Fulton at the plate. Luskey hit two home runs and Kylie Smither and Kane each hit one homer. Kane totaled a team-high five RBIs, while Luskey, Brooklyn Brennan and Resse Germann each chipped in three RBIs.

Pearl City 12, Ashton-Franklin Center 2: At Savanna, Claire Freeman totaled two hits as the Raiders lost to the Wolves in the second game of a doubleheader.

Boys tennis

Sterling goes 1-2 at Metamora Quadrangular: At Metamora, the Golden Warriors beat Streator 3-1 and lost 3-1 to both Washington and Metamora.

Against Streator, Brecken Peterson won at No. 1 singles, Servando Diaz won at No. 2 singles, and Iker Zaragoza and Jubraan Alkhalaf won at No. 2 doubles.

Peterson had the only Sterling win against Washington and Metamora, finishing 3-0 on the day.

Friday’s late boys and girls track & field result

Riverdale’s Paul Parker Invite: At Port Byron, Newman’s Elaina Allen won the 100 meters and 200 meters in a 12-team field with times of 12.90 seconds and 26.86 seconds.

The Comets’ Ella Ford tied for second in the girls high jump, clearing 1.47 meters. The Newman girls placed seventh as a team.

In a nine-team field for boys, Newman’s Wyatt Widolff won the 400 meters in 52.33 seconds, while teammate Lucas Schaab won the 1,600 meters in 4:35.46. The Comets’ 4x800 relay team won the event in 8:59.95.

Morrison’s Brady Anderson (11.28 seconds) and Camden Pruis (11.56 seconds) finished 1-2 in the boys 100 meters, and DaeShaun McQueen won the long jump (5.65 meters). Zach Milder, Colton Bielema, Levi Milder and Anderson won the 4x400 relay in 3:35.67. Pruis, Levi Milder, Zach Milder and Anderson won the 4x200 relay in 1:31.99 and the 4x100 relay in 44.43 seconds. The Mustang boys finished in third place as a team, while Newman took fourth.