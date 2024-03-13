Sterling softball, Dixon baseball open season with wins: Tuesday’s SVM area roundup

Softball

Sterling 7, Newman 0: At Newman, Sienna Stingley fired a four-hit complete-game shutout to open the season Tuesday for the Golden Warriors.

Stingley struck out 16, walked one and needed only 84 pitches to get through seven innings.

Olivia Melcher went 2 for 3 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI for Sterling (1-0), Rosie Cantu drove in one run and scored twice, and Mya Lira had one RBI.

Madison Duhon had two hits for Newman (1-1).

Eastland 17, Pecatonica 4: At Pecatonica, the Cougars exploded for 15 runs over the final three innings to pull away for the road win.

Olivia Klinefelter ripped three doubles on her way to three RBIs and four runs scored. Grace Steidinger collected three hits, including two doubles, scored twice and drove in one run from the leadoff spot.

Isabella Ames had three hits along with a pair of RBIs. Tatum Grim added two hits, two RBIs and two runs. Vanessa Allen launched a two-run homer.

Jenica Stoner struck out six over seven innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits.

Sherrard 11, Fulton 2 (5 inn.): At Sherrard, after scoring one in the first inning, Sherarrd broke the game open with six runs in the second. The Steamers (0-2) got on the board with two runs in the fourth inning, but not before Sherrard added three more in the third for a 10-0 lead.

Emily Kane and Kylie Smither each picked up RBIs for Fulton.

Forreston 2, Lena-Winslow 0: At Lena, Ella Engram had two hits and drove in both runs for the Cardinals (1-1). Starter Isabella Thiel pitched four innings and struck out three with four hits. Aubrey Sanders fanned eight and allowed one hit in three innings.

Amboy 6, Oregon 5: At Amboy, Oregon jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, but the Clippers rallied with three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings. The Hawks loaded the bases with two outs in the six but were unable to get the tying run across.

Peyton Payne drove in a pair of runs for Amboy, while Ellie McLaughlin scored twice.

Kaelin Shaffer, Abi Fletcher and Abree Barker each had two hits for Oregon.

Baseball

Dixon 5, East Moline 4: At East Moline, Aiden Wiseman’s RBI groundout in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference for the Dukes in their season-opening win.

Dixon got on the board with four runs in the sixth with a two-run double by James Leslie followed two batters later by a two-run single from Brady Lawrence.

Forreston 16, Lena-Winslow 0 (5 inn.): Alec Schoonhoven ripped a pair of doubles and homered once as part of a 3-for-3 day with four RBIs.

The Cardinals totaled 13 hits with Carson Akins (2 RBIs) scoring four times on three hits and a walk. Brendan Greenfield (2 hits) drove in three runs, and Kendall Erdmann scored twice and knocked in a pair with two hits.

Greenfield tossed four scoreless innings, striking out four with two hits. Patrick Wichman struck out one in a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

Ashton-Franklin Center 11, Hiawatha 0 (5 inn.): At Ashton, Nolan ripped three hits on his way to five RBIs as the Raiders picked up their second straight win to start the season.

Caleb Thomas knocked in three runs and scored twice on two hits, Brock Lehman had two RBIs and two hits, and Aaron Lester scored four times out of the leadoff spot.

Rueff struck out six and scattered three hits and one walk over three innings to earn the win. Lester struck out two with one hit and one walk in two innings.

Oregon's Jack Washburn pitches against Warren during the Hawks' opener on Tuesday. (Earleen Hinton)

Warren 2, Oregon 0: At Oregon, Warren scored once in the fifth and added an insurance run in the seventh to hand the Hawks a loss in their season opener.

Starter Jack Washburn was a bright spot for Oregon, going all seven innings with nine strikeouts and two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks.

The Oregon offense could muster only three hits.

Erie-Prophetstown 7, Stark County 4: At Erie, the host Panthers broke things open with a four-run fifth inning to take a 7-1 lead.

Parker Rangel ripped three hits, Caden VanHorn and Braylon Swertfeger each had two hits and one RBI, and Victor Bonnell scored twice and knocked in two runs.

Pecatonica 16, Eastland 6 (5 inn.): At Pecatonica, Ethan Kessler drove in two runs, but the Cougars opened the season with a road loss.

Sherrard 13, Fulton 5: At Sherrard, the Steamers (0-2) trailed 8-1 after four innings and were unable to rally despite tallying four runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Jacob Huizenga led Fulton with two hits and two RBIs, while AJ Boardman had two hits and one RBI.