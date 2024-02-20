Morrison boys down Oregon in 2A Prophetstown Regional quarterfinal: Monday’s SVM area roundup

Oregon's Keaton Salsbury (center) dribbles out of a trap by Morrison's DaeShaun McQueen (right) and Dawson Hepner (left) during 2A regional action on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. The Mustangs downed the Hawks 59-52. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Polo 73, Hiawatha 33: At Polo, the Marcos built a 45-12 halftime lead and rolled past the Hawks for a Class 1A Forreston Regional quarterfinal win Monday. No. 5-seeded Polo will face No. 4 Newman in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Marcos were led by JT Stephenson and Brock Soltow with 14 points each, followed by Gus Mumford with 11 and Nolan Hahn with 10.

Morrison 59, Oregon 52: At Oregon, the Mustangs built a 14-7 first-quarter lead and fended off the Hawks for a Class 2A Prophetstown Regional quarterfinal win. No. 10-seeded Morrison will face top-seeded Rock Falls in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Morrison was led by Chase Newman with 13 points, followed closely by DaeShaun McQueen with 12 and Brenden Martin with 11.

Keaton Salsbury scored 17 points to Oregon. Jameson Caposey scored 15, and Nole Campos added nine for the Hawks.

Morrison's DaeShaun McQueen (3) drives to the basket as Oregon's Nole Campos (5) follows during 2A regional action on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. The Mustangs downed the Hawks 59-52 to advance to the Prophetstown Regional on Wednesday, Feb. 21. (Earleen Hinton)

Eastland 79, West Carroll 19: At Lanark, the Cougars seized a 22-4 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Thunder in a Class 1A Forreston Regional quarterfinal. Top-seeded Eastland will play No. 7 Milledgeville in the semifinals 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Eastland was led by Parker Krogman with 22 points, followed by Adam Awender with 14 and Peyton Spears with 12.

Caleb Good paced West Carroll with seven points.

Milledgeville 50, Forreston 32: At Milledgeville, the Missiles outscored the Cardinals 33-20 in the second half to seal a Class 1A Forreston Regional quarterfinal win.

Connor Nye led Milledgeville with 20 points, while Micah Toms-Smith added nine.

Forreston was led by Mickey Probst with 14 points and Kendall Erdmann with 11.

Annawan 62, Amboy 27: At Kewanee, the Clippers’ season came to an end in a loss to the second-seeded Braves in the Class 1A Wethersfield Regional quarterfinals.

Eddie Jones scored 10 points, and Troy Anderson chipped in eight for Amboy.