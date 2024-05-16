Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Olivia Cox

Name: Olivia Cox

School: Dixon, senior

Sport: Track and field

Why she was selected: Cox qualified for the Class 2A state track and field meet in the shot put and discus. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Shaw Media Group Editor Joshua Welge.

How is your mindset and confidence level different than in your previous state trip last year?

Cox: My mindset is much different this year than last year, since I barely made it to state to begin with. For me last year’s state was more of an experience for me because I knew that it would be tough for me to climb my way up the ladder. This year I do have high expectations, because I have been throwing farther and getting better in both events. I also hope to bring home a medal or two.

What did you take out of your previous experience that could help you this weekend?

Cox: Last year I knew that it was going to be tough, because state is the biggest meet of the season. There is good competition down there, and it can be nerve-racking. On my first throw I scratched, which dropped my confidence a little bit. Then the wind was also in no one’s favor, which also threw me off. This year I’ve been working on not letting things out of my control mess with my head, and it has been working well for me this season. I’m hoping to continue this into the state meet and compete to the best of my ability.

Do you feel particularly strong in either event?

Cox: Both my events are looking strong, but it also depends on my mindset. There are days where shot can look amazing and then disc not so much, or vice versa. If I really have to pick my strongest event it probably would be shot put, because I have been so consistent throwing state qualifying and beyond.

How did you get started in track? What do you like most about it?

Cox: I started track in sixth grade. I did throwing, because at one time my dad was the middle school throws coach and he had persuaded me to try it out. What I like most about track is getting to see all the different events. It is interesting to see how people push themselves to the limit to get a better time on their mile, jump an extra foot in the long jump or jump 6 feet into the air over a pole. Track just has so many options, and anyone can do it.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Cox: I don’t have a favorite movie, but the things I like to watch the most are Marvel and Star Wars.

Is there a place in the country or the world that you have not visited but would like to?

Cox: I would like to one day travel to Paris and see the Eiffel Tower along with other cool landmarks there.

What’s your plans beyond high school?

Cox: After high school I am going to Sauk to continue my track career and study to become a Rad Tech. After that, I plan to find a job and continue on with whatever life throws my way.