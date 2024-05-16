Fulton baseball and softball move on in state tournament: Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup for Wednesday

Baseball

Riverdale 6, Erie-Prophetstown 3: At the Class 2A Riverdale Regional in Port Byron, the host Rams scored four times in the last of the six to end the season for the Panthers. Braedyn Frank and Logan Copeland had RBIs for EP (8-16).

Forreston 17, Indian Creek 2 (4 inn.): At the Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional in Ashton, the Cardinals scored early and often and made quick work of the Timberwolves to advance to the regional final. Alec Schoonhoven, Brendan Greenfield and Kaden Ganz drove in three runs each as Forreston improved to 22-8-1 on the season. The Cardinals will face the host Raiders in Saturday’s regional final.

Eastland 7, Polo 5: At the Class 1A Fulton Regional, Tanner Stern and Brayden Jackson drove home two runs in the last of the fifth to lift the Cougars to the regional semifinal win. Stern finished with three RBIs and Zy Haverland, Jackson and Peyton Spears had two hits each for Eastland (13-11-1). Dawson Foster had two RBIs for Polo. Eastland will face Fulton in Saturday’s regional final.

Fulton 4, Milledgeville 0: At The Class 1A Fulton Regional, AJ Boardman went six and two-thirds and struck out 15 as the Steamers advanced to the regional final against Eastland on Saturday. Boardman and Crimmins had RBIs for Fulton (13-13).

Ashton-Franklin Center 8, Amboy 5: At The Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional in Ashton, the Raiders pulled the upset behind a three RBI day from Logan O’Brien. Brock Lehman, Justin Henert and Aaron Lester had RBIs for AFC (10-12).

Softball

Pearl City 2, Galena 1 (9 inn.): At the Class 1A East Dubuque Regional, the Wolves outlasted the Pirates to move into the regional final. PC (15-11) will face East Dubuque in Friday’s regional final.

Fulton 15, Cuba/Spoon River 8: At the Class 1A West Central Regional in Biggsville, the Steamers broke open a back-and-forth contest with an eight-run fifth inning. Resse Germann led the offense with three RBIs and Kylie Smither, Brooklyn Brennan, Emily Kane and Madyson Luskey all had two RBIs each for Fulton (24-5). The Steamers will faceoff with West Central the regional final on Friday.

Weathersfield 6, Amboy 1: At the Class 1A Amboy Regional, the Clippers fell behind early and couldn’t close the gap as their season came to an end in the regional semifinals. Tyrah Vaessen had a triple as part of a three-hit day for Amboy (11-9).

Lena-Winslow 8, Eastland 2: At the Class 1A Orangeville Regional, Olivia Klinefelter and Sophie Preston had RBIs as the Cougars fell in the regional semifinal to the Panthers. Eastland closed out its season at 15-7.