Polo’s Marschang awarded P.E.O. Sisterhood STAR Scholarship

Polo Community High School senior Allissa Marschang (center) received a P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. Pictured with her are (from left) P.E.O. Chapter DW President Paula Faivre, Beth Wiegmann, Julie Sanders and Meredith Gelander. (Photo provided by Julie Sanders)

POLO – Polo High School senior Allissa Marschang received a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood.

Established in 2009, the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship provides exceptional women in their final year of high school scholarships to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and a potential for future success.

Marschang was involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, Spanish club, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, student council and Varsity Club while also serving as the yearbook editor. She will attend Iowa State University in the fall to pursue an engineering degree.

P.E.O. has celebrated women helping women reach for the stars for more than 155 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 125,000 women pursue educational goals by providing about $432 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College.

What started as a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, now is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America. It has close to 5,500 chapters.

Marschang was recommended to receive the scholarship by the P.E.O. Chapter DW of Polo.

To learn more about P.E.O., visit peointernational.org.