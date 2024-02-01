Newman girls basketball edges Morrison: SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

Girls basketball

Newman 51, Morrison 48: At Morrison, the Comets fell behind 10-4 in the first quarter, but rallied to a Three Rivers crossover win over the Fillies on Wednesday.

Jess Johns led Newman with 18 points, 17 rebounds, seven steals and three blocks; Helen Papoccia and Lucy Oetting scored 11 points each; and Elaina Allen added eight points and four steals. Madison Duhon pulled down eight rebounds for the Comets.

Camryn Veltrop paced Morrison with 14 points, Kaylee Pruis scored 11 and Avery White added eight.

Polo 30, Forreston 28: At Polo, the Lady Marcos took a 16-6 first-quarter lead and held off a late Cardinals’ charge.

Polo was led by Courtney Grobe and Camrynn Jones with nine points each, followed by Carlee Grobe and Sydnei Rahn with eight points each.

Jenna Greenfield and Hailee Vogt scored eight points each to lead Forreston.

Ashton-Franklin Center 61, Milledgeville 12: At Ashton, Taylor Jahn scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Raiders past the Missiles.

Brianna Gonnerman added 12 points for AFC.

Jozlynn Castro led Milledgeville with three points.

Geneseo 51, Eastland 45: At Geneseo, the Maple Leafs surged ahead with a 19-13 third-quarter run, then held off the Cougars in the fourth for a nonconference win.

Eastland was led by Trixie Carroll with 14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Olivia Klinefelter with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Stockton 60, West Carroll 29: At Savanna, the Thunder fell behind 17-7 in the first quarter and never recovered.

Caitlyn Stingley and Karissa Andrews led West Carroll with eight points each.

Girls bowling

Rock Island 2,684, Dixon 2,649: At Backyard Bowl in Milan, the Duchesses lost to the Rocks by 35 pins in their regular-season finale.

Dixon was led by Madolynn Kirby with a 512 series, followed by Autumn Swift with a 498 series. Kirby had the high game of the match with a 202.

Sterling 3,164, Galesburg 2,819: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, the Golden Warriors downed the Silver Streaks to move to 12-1 on the season.

Sarah Doughty led Sterling with a 675 series, followed by Olivia Barton with a 556 series. Doughty had a 235 high game and Barton had a 247 high game.