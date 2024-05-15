Lee County Fair expands Open Show

AMBOY – Lee County Fair officials have announced they are expanding the annual event’s Open Show to include more categories.

The 2024 Lee County Fair and 4-H Show will be from July 25-28 at the Lee County 4-H Center & Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy. The four-day event is a throwback to the old-time county fair and will include a petting zoo, pony rides, a midway of games, bounce houses, a barrel train, ax-throwing and the County Fair Speedway.

The Lee County Fair Association is accepting entries for the 2024 Jr. Show and expanded Open Show. The Open Show now includes departments in cooking/baking, floral arrangement, gardening, fibers (quilting and sewing), photography and art.

”We were so happy with the number of entries at last year’s fair, the committee decided to increase the opportunities for people to be involved,” said Katie Pratt, fair secretary.

The Open Show includes nonlivestock projects and is open to any resident from any county of any age. 4-H members and Jr. show participants can enter the open show with projects not already entered in the 4-H show or Jr. show. Entries must be submitted by July 1. The fee is $2 per entry with a limit of two entries per class.

In the flower arrangement and photography departments, classes are separated for entries from professional (businesses) and amateur participants.

”We’d love to see our local floral shops and photographers show off their best work in a fun competition, and earn bragging rights until next year’s fair,” Pratt said.

Rules, details and entry information can be found at www.leecountyfairgrounds.com under Lee Co. Open Show. The Jr. show is open to youths ages 8 to 20 as of Sept. 1, 2023. Project departments include all livestock and small animals, as well as visual arts, mechanical sciences and crops. Visual arts projects can be any art project created using paper, fiber, metal, mixed media, cake decorating, natural materials, etc. Mechanical sciences projects include model rocketry, electricity projects, woodworking and computer work. Youths need not be 4-H members to participate.

Visit www.leecountyfairgrounds.com to find the online entry form and department and class descriptions. A full fair schedule and information about other fair activities and events are posted at www.leecountyfairgrounds.com.