DIXON — Mike McBride, a local railroad enthusiast, will present a program titled “Steam’s Last Hour” on Monday, May 20.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society Library, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. There is no fee, and the facility is accessible. There will be ample parking nearby.

The program’s date has been changed from the fourth Monday of the month due to Memorial Day.