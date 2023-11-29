Dixon wrestling edges Lena-Winslow/Stockton: SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 28

Girls basketball

Ashton-Franklin Center 43, Oregon 23: At Oregon, the Raiders used a 14-2 second-quarter run to cruise past the Hawks on Tuesday.

Ashton-Franklin Center was led by Taylor Jahn with 16 points, Brianna Gonnerman with eight points, Reese Polk with seven points and Claire Freeman with six points.

Oregon was led by Mya Engelkes with eight points and Sarah Eckardt with five points.

Camanche (IA) 51, West Carroll 17: At Camanche, the Thunder trailed the Indians 15-2 at halftime and couldn’t recover.

West Carroll was led by Karissa Andrews with 10 points and Emma Randecker with six points.

Boys basketball

Rockridge 59, Morrison 39: At Taylor Ridge, the Rockets built a 36-22 halftime lead and rolled past the Mustangs.

Morrison was led by Brenden Martin with 12 points, and Chase Newman, Carson Strating and Daeshaun McQueen with seven points apiece.

Landon Bull paced Rockridge with 26 points.

Pearl City 51, Forreston 36: At Pearl City, the Wolves rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to top the Cardinals.

Forreston was led by Brendan Greenfield with 14 points and Kendall Erdmann with 12 points.

Wrestling

Dixon 34, Lena-Winslow/Stockton 29: At Stockton, the Dukes won five contested matches and picked up two forfeit wins to edge the Pantherhawks in a nonconference dual meet.

Riley Paredes (113) won an 11-2 major decision, Ayden Rowley (120) and Spencer Pleskovitch (157) each won by pin, Cade Hey (150) won a 6-0 decision and Steven Kitzman (175) won a 5-0 decision.

Morrison 60, Mendota 12: At Morrison, the Mustangs won eight contested matches to claim a dual-meet win over the Trojans.

Morrison’s Zach Milder (132), Camden Pruis (138), Carson White (144), Karder White (165), Brady Anderson (175), Jonathon Hicks (215) and Cameron McDonnell (285) each won by pin. Levi Milder (150) won by injury default.

Boys bowling

Geneseo 3,241, Sterling 2,844: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, the Golden Warriors lost to the Maple Leafs by 397 pins.

Sterling was led by Brenden Stanley with a 584 series (202, 170, 212) followed by Ross Eden’s 528, Connor Jagitsch’s 458, Bryce Kooy’s 452, Preston Near’s 424 and David Oelrichs’ 398.