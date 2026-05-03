Huntley softball reaches 20 wins, claims Marengo Invite championship: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Huntley 16, Antioch 8: At Marengo, Lyla Ginczycki (2 for 4, three runs) and Avery Collatz both hit home runs and drove in three runs as the Red Raiders (20-5) won their 20th game to capture the Marengo Invite title. Morgan Bzdusek was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, and Grace Benson added a double and three RBIs.

Keely Fewell and Katelyn Bayness both had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Lana Hobday scored three runs for the Raiders, who have won 20-plus games in 13 consecutive seasons. Makayla Rasmussen earned the win in relief, going 5⅔ innings and allowing three earned runs with a pair of strikeouts.

Huntley 10, Kaneland 0 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Fewell had three hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Raiders, while Bzdusek (two RBIs), Piper Heimbrodt (two steals, two runs, RBI) and Aubrina Adamik (two runs, RBI) each had collected two hits. Layla Olson gave up six hits in the shutout, striking out three and walking none.

Kaneland 5, Marengo 4: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher had two doubles and two RBIs and Gianna Iovinelli contributed two hits, two runs scored and drove in a run for the Indians. Ellie White gave up five runs in seven innings with nine strikeouts.

St. Charles East 2, Marengo 1: At Marengo, White allowed two runs in six innings, striking out five, but the Indians lost (11-15) to the Saints in their final game at the Marengo Invite. Iovinelli drove in a run for Marengo.

Woodstock North 6, Hampshire 4: At Hampshire, the Thunder (14-3) defeated the Whips (14-5) in the last game of the “Strike Out ALS” Tournament. Aly Jordan was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for North, and Kylee Nicholson had two hits and two RBIs. Nicholson also picked up the win, allowing four runs in seven innings with 11 strikeouts.

For Hampshire, Addi Edlen (2 for 2) had a double, two runs scored and one RBI, Mia Robinson had a double and drove in one run and Julissa Akins posted two hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Becca Coffey gave up six runs in seven innings with three strikeouts.

Woodstock North 15, Maine West 1 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, Alyssa Schaid (double, two steals, two runs, two RBIs), Maddie Nordahl (triple, three steals, four runs) and Kylie Stevens (two runs, RBI) collected two hits apiece for the Thunder. Morgan Goldman drove in three runs, while Jordan and Hailey Campos (double) had two RBIs apiece. Makayla Nordahl allowed one unearned run on three hits over five innings.

Hampshire 11, Maine West 2 (5 inn.): At the Hampshire Invite, Edlen hit a three-run homer and knocked in four runs for the host Whip-Purs. Alexa Schuring (3 for 4) had two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, and Ali LeBlanc (3 for 4) had a double, two runs and one RBI. Akins allowed two runs over five innings with nine strikeouts.

Cary-Grove 14, Downers Grove North 0 (6 inn.): At Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Addy Green fired a six-inning no-hitter for the Trojans (6-15), striking out 12 and walking only two. Murray (three runs, two steals), DeSomer (two runs), Olivia Osadzinski (double, two runs) and Holly Streit (double) each had two RBIs. Grimm went 3 for 5 with four runs scored and three stolen bases.

Cary-Grove 2, Glenbard South 0: At Rosemont, Paityn Ahlquist tossed a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks for the Trojans. Addison DeSomer had two hits and Ella Grimm stole three bases.

Oswego East 12, Crystal Lake Central 11: At Rosemont, Oswego East score eight runs in the top of the seventh to come all the way back from a 10-4 deficit and beat the Tigers. Harper Wright (3 for 4) hit two solo homers, Cassidy Murphy (3 for 5) added two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Elise Thorsen drove in three. Paige Moore added two RBIs.

Minooka 15, Crystal Lake Central 3 (5 inn.): At Rosemont, Logan Grams (2 for 3, double), Lily Perocho (2 for 3) and Harper Wright (double) all drove in a run for the Tigers (8-11).

Burlington Central 6, South Elgin 1: At South Elgin, Isabelle Reed didn’t allow any earned runs in seven innings and struck out nine in a win for the Rockets (9-11-1). Sophia Koertgen was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Mei Shirokawa added three hits.

Geneva 7, Prairie Ridge 5: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (12-5) were unable to climb out of a 6-1 deficit after two innings in a loss to the Vikings. Reese Vrba had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Bella Moore posted three hits and one RBI.

Lake Zurich 16, Jacobs 8: At Algonquin, Lake Zurich scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh after Jacobs scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. Aliyah Escareno and Skylee Ferrante (double) both drove in two runs for the Eagles. Molly Hoch posted three hits and one RBI, while Emily Popilek (two runs), Audrey Wetzel (double, two runs), Olivia Fillipp (RBI) and Kendall Davignon (RBI) each had two hits.

Lake Zurich 20, Jacobs 3 (6 inn.): At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (12-15) lost both games of their doubleheader to the Bears. Escareno (RBI) and Mya Garcia each had a double.

Baseball

Cary-Grove 5, Glenbrook South 3: At Glenview, Ryan Koltz ripped a double and drove in two runs to lead the Trojans (8-15). Mason Klimek had two hits and one RBI. Braedan Mendro allowed three runs in five innings. Andrew Paduch earned a two-inning save.

Crystal Lake Central 12, Deerfield 7: At Crystal Lake, Konner Altergott and Ethan Wolf (triple) had three RBIS apiece for the Tigers (9-13). Wade Ozment had two hits and three runs scored, and Logan Laudadio (two steals, two runs) and Alex Edwards both had two RBIs. Bud Shanahan earned the win in relief, pitching 2⅔ scoreless innings.

Dundee-Crown 12, Woodstock North 2 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Ikey Grzynkowicz and Brady Benton (three runs) each had three RBIs for the Chargers (9-13) Jacob Gilette had a double and two RBIs and Shane DeMarsh tallied four runs. Kyle Pierce struck out six in five innings, allowing a pair of unearned runs.

For the Thunder (6-12), Levi Perrotta had two hits and Tristan Schaffter had one RBI.

Huntley 8, York 5: At Elmhurst, the Red Raiders (19-4) scored six runs in the top of the sixth to take control in the nonconference win. Diego Herrera had two runs scored and two RBIs, Drew Borkowski (2 for 3) had a double with two runs, and Aiden Eickelmann had three hits. Travis Dudycha allowed a run in three innings, striking out three. Josh Rudnick earned the win in relief, striking out two in 2⅔ innings with two strikeouts.

Jacobs 9, Rolling Meadows 3: At Algonquin, Ryan Tucker (two runs), Aaden Colon and Andrew Robertson knocked in two runs each in the Golden Eagles’ win. Cooper Gulgren added three hits and one RBI. Max Dailey struck out eight over five innings, allowing two runs for Jacobs (15-6).

Crystal Lake South 4, Timothy Christian 0: At Crystal Lake, Tanner Mauer (3 IP, 2 H, 3 K) and Ryan Morgan (4 IP, 2 H, 3 K) combined on the shutout for the Gators (14-7). Michael Silvius had two RBIs to lead South’s attack. John Morgan posted two hits.

Barrington 13, Hampshire 3: At Barrington, Shane Pfeiffer (two runs), Logan Nawrocki (double) and Tyler Lacke each had two hits and one RBI in a loss for the Whip-Purs (13-9-1).

Alden-Hebron 13, Christian Liberty 3 (6 inn.): At Hebron, Kyle Linneman struck out 14 in six innings, allowing three runs on three hits, in a Northeastern Athletic Conference win for the Giants (6-5, 3-4). Ulysses Johnson went 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Cohl Armbrust and Jacob Gritmaker each had two hits and an RBI.

Alden-Hebron 9, Christian Liberty 4 (4 inn.): At Hebron, Johnson (2 for 3, double) and Caleb Linneman both drove in two runs for the Giants (7-5, 4-4) in their NAC doubleheader sweep. Christian Nunez added two hits. Johnson started on the mound and allowed one earned run over two innings with three strikeouts.

Girls soccer

Huntley 2, Oswego East 1: At Naperville, Itzel Martinez scored in the 74th minute and Avery Suess found the back of the net in the 75th as the Red Raiders earned a win at the Naperville Central Ed Watson Invite. Oswego scored its lone goal in the 77th. Ashlyn Grabs made seven saves for Huntley (9-3-1), and Maizie Nickle had an assist.

Girls track and field

Palatine Relays: At Palatine, Jacobs (80 points) finished third in the 12-team meet behind champion Hersey (107) and York (94).

Lennoz Szymonik coasted to a win in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:33.15, more than a minute faster than the runner-up (11:34.94). Carly Uehlein won the discus title with a throw of 43.53 meters and was second in the shot put (11.74), and Brylan Lemon placed runner-up in the 300 hurdles (46.30 seconds) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.57).

Rylie Warczak, Julia Felton, Mackenzie Cronin and Szymonik were second in the 4x800 relay (9:51.37). Jasmine Lenth, Kaylee Dixon, Alexandrea Unzueta and Lemon were third in the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (1:18.62).

Boys track and field

Palatine Relays: At Palatine, Jacobs took fifth out of 10 teams with 62 points. Oswego East won with 148 points, ahead of runner-up Palatine (121).

Kiernan Nally placed second in the 100 (11.03), just edged out by Oswego East’s Jamari McKay (11.03), and 300 hurdles (41.13). Jonathan Wagus was second in the 200 (22.90), and Gabriel Katsahnias, Jacob Kania, Gavin Glosson and Austin Stevenson took third in the 4x800 relay (8:28.20).

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake Central 2, Deerfield 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers improved to 11-1 with a win over the Warriors.

Hampshire 8, Sterling 0: At Sterling, the Whip-Purs (6-9) put up a huge offensive showing in their win against the Warriors.

Burlington Central 1, Belvidere North 1: At Belvidere, the Rockets (9-6-1) tied the Blue Thunder.

Palatine 3, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, the Eagles fell to 3-10-2 on the season.

Antioch 3, Crystal Lake South 2: At Antioch, the Gators (5-6) came up just short in a loss to the Sequoits.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 14, Lake Park 4: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (12-2) cruised to a nonconference win against the Lancers.

Jacobs 16, Vernon Hills 1: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (4-5) earned a big nonconference win over the Cougars.

Hinsdale Central 8, Huntley 6: At Hinsdale, the Red Raiders (8-3) dropped their nonconference game to the Red Devils.

St. Charles East 21, Hampshire 5: At St. Charles, the Whip-Purs (2-9) fell to the Saints.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 19, Conant 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (7-5) coasted to a nonconference win over the Panthers.

Sandburg 19, Hampshire 5: At Orland Park, the Whips (7-7) fell to the Eagles in a nonconference game.