La Salle sergeant honored for regional law enforcement coordination

La Salle Police Department Sergeant Raymond Gatza was recognized by CentralSquare Technologies as "hero-grade" for contributions to the community as a public service worker. (Photo Provided By CentralSquare Technologies)

City of La Salle Sergeant Raymond Gatza was named a “hero-grade” honoree by CentralSquare Technologies this week for his work coordinating law enforcement operations across six police departments in the region.

CentralSquare, a public sector software company, recognized Gatza for “showing up with purpose, making an impact and lifting others along the way.” He was one of five public service workers honored in the company’s latest recognition cycle.

Gatza served as the Law Enforcement Project Lead, strengthening coordination and information-sharing between departments. According to CentralSquare’s description, he “continues to go above and beyond his assigned responsibilities, protecting his community.”

The initiative recognizes public service personnel from across the country who demonstrate innovation, compassion, leadership or resilience in their work.