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Kane County Chronicle

Local photographer featured in St. Charles library exhibit through June

Photograph by photographer Deb Snow Humiston. Her work will be featured at St. Charles Public Library in a free exhibit through June 2026.

Photograph by photographer Deb Snow Humiston. Her work will be featured at St. Charles Public Library in a free exhibit through June 2026. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Public Library )

By Kate Santillan

The St. Charles Public Library is hosting an art exhibit through June featuring work by local photographer Deb Snow Humiston.

The free exhibit runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays May through June at the library, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Humiston’s photographs feature a range of various subjects including old barns and buildings, nature, flowers, wildlife and landscapes.

She studied photojournalism at Northern Illinois University and worked as a reporter for 17 years. Humiston took digital photography classes to further develop photography skills at a community college. She was invited to showcase photographs in an art show after retiring.

“I love to share the beauty I see in the world with others through my photography,” Humiston said in a news release.

For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076, ext. 240.

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