Local photographer featured in St. Charles library exhibit through June

The St. Charles Public Library is hosting an art exhibit through June featuring work by local photographer Deb Snow Humiston.
The free exhibit runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays May through June at the library, 1 S. Sixth Ave.
Humiston’s photographs feature a range of various subjects including old barns and buildings, nature, flowers, wildlife and landscapes.
She studied photojournalism at Northern Illinois University and worked as a reporter for 17 years. Humiston took digital photography classes to further develop photography skills at a community college. She was invited to showcase photographs in an art show after retiring.
“I love to share the beauty I see in the world with others through my photography,” Humiston said in a news release.
For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076, ext. 240.