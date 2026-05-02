Work on U.S. 30 in Whiteside County begins May 4

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that, weather permitting, work on U.S. 30 in Whiteside County will begin Monday, May 4.

The 4-mile work zone is from Emerson Road to Galt Road and includes the U.S. 30 connector to Interstate 88.

Work will consist of patching, milling and resurfacing the pavement. There will be daytime lane closures controlled by flaggers during the $5.2 million project, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of August.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone areas, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve 7,107 lane miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.